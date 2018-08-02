‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 3: Liam & Steffy Talk, Brooke Interferes & Ridge Explodes

New B&B spoilers also promise that Zoe is offered a job.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 3 promise that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be very irritated with Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) latest ploy. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will also do an about-turn when he makes Zoe (Kiara Barnes) a surprising offer.

Although Zoe was the star of the Hope For The Future fashion show, she left Forrester Creations with her tail between her legs. She had made the case that she would be a good employee for the fashion house, but they turned her down based on her past behavior. B&B fans will remember that she was the one making the threatening comments on the website. Xander (Adain Bradley), Thorne, Ridge and Katie (Heather Tom) had sent her packing home to London because she couldn’t be trusted.

However, earlier this week, Thorne wanted to know if Xander’s ex could be trusted. She had made a big impression on them as a model and he wanted to know if they should offer her a second chance. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicates that Thorne will offer Zoe a sweet deal on Friday’s episode. It seems as if he will be offering her a modeling gig because Emma (Nia Sioux) will confront Thorne about his actions next week. It is also implied that Zoe will grab the opportunity with both hands.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has had a momentous week. She decided that she needed neither Bill (Don Diamont) or Liam (Scott Clifton) in her life. She made the decision to be by herself for her and her daughter’s sake. Bill also signed over his shares to Steffy, making her the majority shareholder at Forrester Creations. Steffy now holds more power than her father or anyone else at the company, and she promised to leave the shares for her daughter one day. However, it seems as if Liam will need to talk to his ex-wife in private.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam and Steffy will take a moment for themselves. Brooke won’t like the idea that they are having a private conversation and she will urge Hope (Annika Noelle) to intrude. Brooke just can’t let go of the notion that somewhere deep inside Steffy still wants Liam.

However, her actions will make Ridge angry and he will confront his wife. He wants Brooke to leave Steffy and Liam alone to decide their own fate, without Hope interrupting them. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.