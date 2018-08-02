Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Toned Legs In New Instagram Pic

The 53-year-old looks stunning as she enjoys a summer day at home in Herefordshire.

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo of herself on Instagram Thursday in which she appears to be wearing nothing but a snug green t-shirt and a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses. Hurley is enjoying a summer day while seated on a bench with her legs stretched across the seat, her left leg bent just enough to hide the parts that shouldn’t be shown on Instagram. Her makeup is minimal and her light brown hair natural looking as it falls on her shoulders. The 53-year-old beauty disclosed her location with the caption “English summer #home #Herefordshire.” Followers shared their admiration of her toned legs and how she has maintained her looks into her 50s with comments like “You just keep looking better and better!” and “Wow, legs look better than ever.”

The Austin Powers star takes to Instagram now and then to share photos of herself in swimwear that shows off her fit physique. She recently shared a selfie that shows off a red bikini in celebration of reaching one million followers. The mother of a 16-year-old, Hurley’s confidence and toned body is inspirational to other mothers her age who strive to look their best every day. She credits her flawless appearance to staying active, admitting that she does not go to the gym.

English Summer #home #Herefordshire

Daily Mail reports that Hurley has said in the past that she likes to do things like hiking and walking to “stay sort of firm” and that she believes women of all sizes can stay in shape, saying, “I don’t feel a need to be skinny, but I feel the need to be athletic and fit.” Acknowledging that staying beautiful takes work, she has also expressed gratitude for the huge amount of free beauty products she has acquired over the years because of her modeling career. “I have no excuse on skincare and makeup, so I’ve taken advantage of that.”

Elizabeth Hurley has 41 acting credits to her name but is probably most widely known for her role as Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and as the Devil in Bedazzled. She also appears as Queen Helena in the E! original series The Royals. Modeling work has included Estee Lauder for whom she has served as a spokesmodel from 1995 to 2001. Although she has been replaced in that role, she continues to do modeling work for the cosmetics company. She now owns a swimwear company named Elizabeth Hurley Beach which are featured in her Instagram photos.