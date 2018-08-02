John Stamos’ Wife Already Planning For Baby Number Two, Per ‘Radar Online’

The couple's infant son is almost 4-months-old.

John Stamos’ wife Caitlin McHugh is reportedly already looking towards baby number two with the Fuller House star just months after giving birth to the couple’s first son Billy in April of this year. Radar Online reported that the model and actress is “lobbying” for another pregnancy.

“John did the math and realizes he’s going to be well into his 70s by the time Billy graduates from high school,” a friend close to the couple allegedly told Radar. “But Caitlin is just 32, and she doesn’t feel their family is complete.”

After many years portraying an uncle and a father, the television heartthrob finally became a father at the age of 54. Stamos married McHugh in February of 2018.

He asked the gorgeous model to be his bride in October 2017, two years after the pair began dating. To pop the question, the actor picked McHugh’s favorite place in the world: Disneyland, where a Disney-themed montage of clips helped him pop the question. A little less than two months after getting engaged, Stamos revealed that he and his new fiancée were expecting their first child together.

Still, although he is much older than his wife, Stamos will likely move forward with his wife’s reported wishes because he’s “crazy for her.”

“John’s so crazy about Caitlin that he can’t deny her anything,” the friend allegedly noted to Radar. “Caitlin may have to drag John kicking and screaming into fatherhood a second time, but it will happen.”

“John jokes he’ll probably be in a nursing home by the time a second kid finishes college,” the friend joked to Radar. “He uses his trademark humor to cover up his fears, but this is the family John’s always dreamed of having. It’s just occurred a lot later than he’d planned.”

McHugh stated to Entertainment Tonight that she and her gorgeous hubby would like to have more children back in May “as soon as I can!” She explained, “Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he’s gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him. He needs [siblings] to keep him grounded. If he’s the only one, he’ll get way too much love because there hasn’t been a child on either side of our family in quite some time.”

The creative couple has recently collaborated creatively on an inspirational new jewelry line called St. Amos.