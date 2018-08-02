Kourtney Kardashian Slams Sister Kim Kardashian, Calls Her An ‘Evil Human Being’

Kourtney put Kim on serious blast in an expletive ridden exchange.

Kourtney Kardashian is lashing out at sister Kim Kardashian in a new scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Entertainment Tonight reports that the sisters got into a pretty epic fight on the long-running E! reality show in a new scene revealed on August 2 ahead of the upcoming Season 15 premiere that saw Kourtney refer to her youngster sister as being an “evil human being.”

In a new sneak peek at an upcoming episode obtained by the site this week, Kim and Kourtney’s feud spiraled as the twosome exchanged some pretty vicious insults after falling out while the family gathered to take a Christmas card photo.

“I’m not here to be mistreated by my f**king b***h family,” Kourtney said in the new clip after Kim called her the “least exciting to look at” of the family.

After Kardashian then told her younger sister that she wasn’t looking for any further jobs as a working mother of three as she already works more than she would like to, Kim responded by telling the mom of three in the heated exchange that she doesn’t “do f**king s**t!”

“You do whatever the f**k you want to do and you don’t do s**t, so be accommodating to the people who actually do s**t,” she then continued as the sister’s fought, suggesting that she works harder than Kourtney.

The eldest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan then clapped back at her sister.

Kardashian described Kanye West’s wife as being “very distraught, evil human being” before telling her that she didn’t want to be around her and her fellow family members because they didn’t make her “feel good on a daily basis.”

The war of words then escalated even further as Kim told her sister that she was “acting like a f**king lunatic.”

As Inquisitr previously shared, the epic fight stemmed from another new KUWTK scene that debuted ahead of the new episodes earlier this week in which the Kardashian sisters came to blows after Kim said that her older sister the “least exciting to look at” of the famous family.

“I need Kourtney to not be so f***ing annoying with a stick up her a** like she f***ing runs this s**t, because she doesn’t,” Kim exclaimed while the family was gathering to take a Christmas card photo. “She’s the least exciting to look at.”

But despite the seriously harsh war of words in the newly released KUWTK scenes, the twosome appear to have now kissed and made up since their pretty epic blowout arguments.

Daily Mail reports that the sisters, including their younger sibling Khloe, were all photographed filming together for their popular reality show earlier this week.

Kourtney also shared a sweet family snap with Kim on her Instagram page on July 20 showing the twosome enjoying some sweet treats together while Kardashian was sporting pink hair.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on E!