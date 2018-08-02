Kate Upton Shows Off Assets, Poses In Barely-There Lingerie

She may have a baby on the way but that doesn’t stop Kate Upton from continuing to show off her sizzlin’ body.

Most recently, the mom-to-be posed in a sexy lingerie number for the brand Yamamay. It appears as though the photos were taken a few weeks or months ago because now, Upton is famously sporting a little baby bump. The Daily Mail shared the sexy photos of the supermodel, who is showing off all of her assets in the racy images.

Upton wears her blonde tresses up in a messy bun in most of the photos in the series. She sports dark black eyeliner and a light lipstick. The model appears to be posing in an apartment as you can see buildings out the window just behind her. But the star of the show is clearly Upton’s curvy figure — posing in high-waisted patterned panties and a matching black push up bra.

Another photo from the series shows Upton in a lacy black lingerie set that again, shows off her amazing figure. In the last photo from the campaign, the model wears her hair down along with a lacy maroon top and matching undies. One thing is clear — in each and every image, Upton looks sexy and confident.

In a photoshoot shot before she announced she was expecting, Kate Upton, 26, sizzled in barely-there Yamamay lingerie which put focus on her famously busty assets. https://t.co/7wazSLzPb0 pic.twitter.com/7eDOmBxb1i — ShowBizLondon celebs (@showbizlondon) August 2, 2018

Just last week, the Inquisitr shared that the 26-year-old earned the coveted spot of number one on the Maxim Hot 100 issue. The magazine called her “America’s Beauty.” She graced the cover in a barely-there beige chemise. In the image, the model looks incredibly beautiful with a perfectly tanned complexion along with smoky eye shadow. She completed the sexy look with a pair of large hoop earrings that drape from her ears.

Over the next few months, Upton may be taking a little break from modeling as she awaits her baby on the way with Justin Verlander. Earlier this month, the mom-to-be posted a photo of herself in a bright red pantsuit and white shades in Miami, Florida. She simply hashtagged the photo to let fans know that she’s pregnant. Following the announcement, countless fans commented on the post to wish her well, including Verlander.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander ????❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

The pair tied the knot last November.