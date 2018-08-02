Chloe Wright Accused Of Road Rage Over Pro-Trump Bumper Sticker

“The first thing she said when I came out of the car was ‘Did you vote for Trump?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, what of it.’"

A Massachusetts woman allegedly became so enraged at another driver sporting a pro-Trump bumper sticker on his car that she rammed her car into his. She then allegedly drove off, missing hitting the driver by inches.

As WBZ-TV (Boston) reports, the victim, who asked not to be identified, said that the entire incident took place over the course of several blocks. It began when the woman started honking and yelling at him.

“I could hear her screaming out of the car or something, so I thought, ‘man, maybe something’s wrong with my car.'”

When it was safe to stop, the driver got out to see what the fuss was about.

“I get out, all of a sudden I hear, ‘you’re racist’ a bunch of cuss words. The first thing she said when I came out of the car was ‘Did you vote for Trump?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, what of it.’ And that was pretty much what triggered this, it was like nonstop.”

Then, the woman allegedly rammed her car into his, then drove off. In the process, the victim says she clipped his door and missed running him over by inches.

He captured the entire thing on video, which you can see below.

While the woman drove off, she was tracked down by police and later identified as 25-year-old Chloe Wright, according to CBS News.

The incident happened a month ago but is only now making the news because it took police a month to track Wright down, according to Fox News.

She appeared in court on Monday to faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. She pleaded not guilty and was freed on $1,250 bond. As of this writing, she has not spoken to the media.

This is not the first time that a violent confrontation has broken out over the issue of Donald Trump. In fact, it’s becoming increasingly common.

In late July, as reported by the Inquisitr, a Trump-supporting teenager visiting Seattle from Illinois says he was spat upon and cussed out by a pair of locals who told him he “didn’t belong” in the famously liberal city. Similarly, in San Antonio, as reported by the Inquisitr, a teenager was eating at Whataburger when a man later identified as Kino Jimenez allegedly tore his “Make America Great Again” hat off of his head, cussing him out in the process.