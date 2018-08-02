Carrie Underwood Is Not Pregnant With Twin Girls, Despite Report [Debunked]

'Gossip Cop' is shutting down reports suggesting Carrie's expecting twins.

Gossip Cop is shutting down a report claiming that Carrie Underwood is pregnant with twin girls. A new cover story from In Touch Weekly is alleging that the country music superstar and her husband Mike Fisher are supposedly expecting baby two and three, though the debunking site is now shutting down the inaccurate claims and reporting that Carrie isn’t actually pregnant at all.

The site shut down the allegations this week after the inaccurate gossip magazine reported that Underwood and Fisher have “two very special reasons to celebrate.”

A source then went on to claim in the reports that Carrie was supposedly pregnant and “three months along” with her twins, who would be little sisters to their 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

“She and Mike are beyond thrilled that their little family is going from three to five in one big jump,” the insider then continued to the magazine, even going as far as to claim that the happy couple was supposedly going through some tough times in their marriage before.

“There were some dark times for Carrie and Mike, and at one point friends feared they were close to splitting,” claimed In Touch’s supposed source of Underwood and her husband of eight years. “But they survived, and now they’re expecting twins!”

The questionable report also went on to claim that Underwood supposedly had plans to expand her acting career after appearing in The Sound of Music Live! in 2013 and the 2011 movie Soul Surfer.

But despite the claims, Gossip Cop stated that Carrie “is not three months pregnant, nor is she relocating to L.A. to focus on Hollywood projects” in spite of the gossip magazine’s cover story.

Notably, just a couple of weeks before the latest pregnancy rumors surfaced, Underwood took to Instagram to show off her seriously toned body – including her flat stomach – in a photo she shared with her more than 7.5 million Instagram followers.

As Inquisitr shared at the time, the “Cry Pretty” singer’s toned physique was on full display as she worked out in the gym in tight blue leggings and a vest stop from her own athleisure line, making it pretty clear that she wasn’t three months pregnant with twins or even one baby.

Inquisitr reported that Carrie was then photographed again shortly afterward where she was sporting a flat tummy and daisy dukes during a trip to a local Tennessee farm.

Furthermore, Gossip Cop noted that Underwood is now just a month away from releasing her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, and “has already indicated she’ll be going out on tour to support her new album” which means she’s set to be pretty busy over the coming months.

Making it pretty unlikely that she’s pregnant, carrieunderwoodofficial.com notes that the country superstar has a number of big gigs coming up over the coming weeks, including trips to the U.K. and Australia in addition to concerts across the U.S. in New York and Las Vegas.