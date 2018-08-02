Pregnant Kate Hudson Reveals Her Bare Baby Bump In A Sports Bra In New Photo

Kate showed her baby bump in her workout gear in a new snap.

Pregnant Kate Hudson is showing off her bare baby bump in a crop top and sports leggings in a new campaign for her Fabletics line. Hudson took to Instagram this week to share a new snap of her growing middle from a photo shoot that showed her putting her bump on display in a matching sports bra and bottoms from her line.

The new picture, which Hudson shared with her 8.8 million followers on the social media site on August 1, showed the Almost Famous actress smiling from ear to ear for the camera as she turned to the side to show off her matching athleisure outfit.

Hudson, who was posing by a swimming pool, kept her bump a little more hidden as she coyly turned away from the camera, but had her hands on her growing bump while flashing her middle in the latest sweet campaign photo.

Kate then shared in the caption that her activewear brand will be focusing on sports bras over the coming months.

The sweet photo of pregnant Kate giving a glimpse at her bare baby bump while also promoting her athleisure range has already received more than 184,000 likes since she first opted to share it with her millions of followers this week.

Hudson didn’t reveal exactly when the new photo was taken, though it appears it may have been a few weeks ago as the pregnant actress – who is already a mom to two boys – has been sporting a much larger bump in more recent photos.

As Inquisitr shared earlier this week, pregnant Kate was rocking a huge bump in a yellow bikini earlier this week.

The star looked ready to pop in the candid photos that surfaced online as she enjoyed a little downtime at a spa retreat with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in Ojai, California, before welcoming her third child – her first with Danny – into the world.

Despite being very close to giving birth for the third time to her first baby girl, Kate proved that she’s still very focused on work by sharing the new promotional image while rocking her bump.

Speaking to The Cut in an interview earlier this year, Kate revealed how she balances being a hands-on mom to her kids with her grueling work schedule.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“You need help,” Hudson explained when asked how she managed to get the balance right between home and work. “I think one of the things that people forget is that we are a community. We are animals! The human animal is community-based. We need each other to support each other to survive.”

“We’re not meant to raise children alone; we’re meant to raise children inside of our community. My thing is: Use your friends, use your family, use your resources to allow yourself to balance out certain things and to be able to do multiple things if you can,” Hudson then continued. “You don’t have to be the almighty mother wonder woman and do everything yourself.”