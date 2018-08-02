Dapper Prince George Makes Prestigious Best Dressed List At Age 5

The royal son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is the youngest person to make the prestigious best-dressed list.

Prince George has something in common with Harry Styles and Nicky Hilton. The 5-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has made Tatler’s Best Dressed 2018 list. Tatler has been known as British high society’s “bible” for more than 300 years and it routinely features royals on its list.

The magazine compared Prince George to Winnie the Pooh’s human friend, saying he “flies the flag for Christoper Robin chic,” Yahoo! Lifestyle reports.

The future king is known for his classic looks. For his fifth birthday portrait taken by photographer Matt Porteus, Prince George wore an Amaida Kids Peter Pan collared shirt and navy shorts. The young royal is also known for his chino shorts and knee socks. OK magazine lists Rachel Riley, Pepa & Co, John Lewis, Cath Kidston, and The Little White Company as some of Kate Middleton’s favorite clothing brands to dress her children in.

Prince George turned 5-years-old on July 22. He is the youngest person to make Tatler’s 2018 best-dressed list, but he isn’t the only member of the royal family to receive the honor from the famous Britsih magazine.

Prince George’s mother, Kate Middleton, made the list, as well as his new aunt Meghan Markle and his grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. And it’s no surprise that, at age 92, Queen Elizabeth II also made the ranking.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages ???? ???? @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2018

Insider listed Tatler’s 30 best-dressed recipients, which also includes actress Lily James, designers Nicky Hilton and Stella McCartney, singers Harry Styles and Dua Lipa, attorney/activist Amal Clooney, and former supermodel/Mick Jagger wife Jerry Hall. Prince George is in some very interesting company.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Prince George has made the best-dressed list. In 2014, just shy of his first birthday, George was the top voted dresser in a poll by My1st Years. E! News reported that firstborn son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was named most stylish royal by 23 percent of online voters, beating out his mom Kate Middleton (21 percent) and Queen Elizabeth II (18 percent).

And in 2015, when the little prince was just 3-years-old, George made GQ’s Best Dressed Men in Britain list. Designer Alber Elbaz said of his pick, “Already following in the footsteps of his great-great-great-uncle, Edward VIII, and his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, Prince George looks set to become the UK’s best dressed man.”

GQ ‘s comment?

“Start them early – that’s what we always say.”

The Tatler spread will be in the September issue.