Kylie Jenner And Chick-Fil-A Have This In Common

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the fast food giant just might lend a helping hand to one another.

What do Kylie Jenner’s latest pop-up shop for her new cosmetics collection and the fast food giant Chick-fil-A have in common? More than you think as the billionaire launched her latest venture in California.

The pop-up launched on August 1, and the food chain is expecting plenty of hungry fans to descend on the Westfield Century City shopping center, looking for both the perfect lip kit and snack to tide them over during their shopping trip.

The Blast reported that the restaurant which is located near the pop-up is making sure they have enough food for her die-hard makeup fans.

The Blast spoke with employees at the popular restaurant and was told they ordered three times the amount of food in preparation for the big day.

The Blast also reported that that branch of the chicken giant believes they will double their usual amount of customers for the day.

To ensure they don’t run out of delicious chicken, they added an entire truck of supplies, according to the store rep, including some of their more popular items including Peach Tea Lemonade, Peach Milkshakes, Deluxe Chicken Sandwiches, Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwiches, and tomatoes.

According to the restaurant, the peach-infused beverages are “so popular that they sold out during Kim Kardashian’s pop-up last month.”

The beauty maven brought her pop-up store back to launch her new 21st Birthday Collection.

Items available at the pop-up include Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection, Kris collection, lip kits, and the summer collection.

Kylie debuted her cosmetics company Kylie Lip Kits in 2015 and renamed the wildly successful venture Kylie Cosmetics in 2016. She launched her first pop-up shop in December 2016 at the Topanga Westfield Mall in Los Angeles.

She also opened a pop-up shop in February 2017 in New York City and one in San Francisco this past May.

The birthday girl noted on her Instagram story that she was very excited about this particular product launch.

“I also can’t wait to share this collection with you guys. It’s definitely the most personal collection I’ve done,” she explained. “So I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday. So this is gonna be my third annual. My birthdays are what sort of set off collections for me.”

Jenner also launched her own custom face filter on Instagram to mark the special occasion. Followers of her account can swipe to the live cam and check out how they look with Kylie Cosmetics lipstick, including her most famous colors Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye, and Glitz. The new filter will also blur the face, define lashes, and add contour, according to The Daily Mail.

