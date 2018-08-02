Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Insanely Toned Abs In An Orange Crop Top & Tight Leggings

JLo flashed her washboard abs on in the streets of NYC.

Jennifer Lopez was showing off her incredible abs as she made her way to the dance studio in Midtown, New York, on August 1 just days after celebrating her 49th birthday. Entertainment Tonight shared new photos of the mom of two revealing her amazing toned middle in an orange crop top and tight workout leggings as she headed into a dance studio.

The new candid paparazzi photos showed the star’s six-pack abs were on full display as she made her way around the streets of the Big Apple in a seriously stylish athleisure outfit which perfectly showcased her toned body.

Lopez, who was also rocking stylish black shades as she headed into the NYC dance studio, not only had her abs on display in her sports bra but also her toned arms and legs in her tight multi-colored leggings.

Jennifer then paired her bright look with white sneakers and big gold hoop earrings while her long hair was tied back into a ponytail so she could get her workout on by dancing.

JLo, who’s currently dating baseball star Alex Rodriguez, also had a pretty unique choice of gym bag in the candid new photos, as she carried what looked like a very expensive black designer bag in her right hand.

Lopez has been very open about her love of dance in the past ever since getting her big break as a Fly Girl dancer on the series In Living Color back in the early 1990s, revealing on multiple occasions that dancing is more than just about getting and staying fit to her.

“I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy,” Lopez once said of her passion for staying active, per Daily Star, adding that dancing and showing off her moves is one of her favorite methods of keeping fit.

“Dance has always been a huge part of my life, and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness,” JLo continued of her passion for movement.

“And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love, so working out is definitely a priority for me.”

Lopez also revealed in the interview that dance is her big go-to when she’s feeling a little down or lacking in confidence.

“When my confidence is lagging, I dance,” Jennifer explained, adding that “there’s something about seeing what my body is capable of and feeling the endorphin rush that comes with a good dance session that really helps boost my confidence and my mood.”

“I still consider myself a dancer at heart,” Jennifer then continued of her passion for dance, “and I love it!”

The latest ab-baring photos come shortly after Inquisitr reported that JLo bared her insane abs on an episode of her NBC cop series Shades of Blue – which it was recently announced will be ending after the current season – just last month.

Lopez’s character Harlee Santos stripped down to her underwear for a very revealing pool scene where the star’s incredible body was on full display for the cameras.