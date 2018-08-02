Royal Expert Says That Meghan Markle’s Father Has Been ‘Extremely Destructive’ In The Media, Here’s Why

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has told Express that Thomas Markle’s media antics have been “extremely destructive” in light of his relationship with his daughter and the rest of the royal family.

Fitzwilliams is unable to substantiate claims that Markle will not be visiting her father during her potential U.S. trip this summer.

“He was highly unwise to give an interview to Piers Morgan and thus open the door to the insatiable media appetite for comment about Meghan and the royal family,” the expert said.

Meghan is reportedly visiting the U.S. at the end of the summer and the media has been buzzing with suspected locations, including Florida and New York.

Fitzwilliams acknowledged these rumors in his interview, noting that the alleged vacation “might well provide an opportunity for her to see her father and heal the breach.”

But chances of the two connecting are doubtful, according to Fitzwilliams, since the royal family will not want anything splashed in the media following a reunion. Security threats would also likely prevent a meeting at Thomas’s home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Meghan’s father gave another humiliating interview to The Daily Mail Sunday that accuses his daughter of cutting him off completely, Inquisitr reports. His exposure can only serve to strain his relationship with Meghan and the royal family even further.

Clive Mason / Getty Images

“I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely,” he said to The Mail. “I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off.”

Thomas bemoaned that he will be unable to send her a card on her birthday, which is Saturday. He said that if he sent a birthday card to Kensington Palace or “wherever she’s living now” that it would just get lost in the mail.

He also claims that the phone numbers he had for Meghan have since been disconnected. Thomas claims that the rumors that he suffers from alcoholism and that he faked a heart attack shortly before Meghan’s wedding are untrue.

Other scandals include a fictional trip to the UK documented by the paparazzi and saying to the press that Markle looks “terrified” by her new life at the palace.

A BBC source also recently diffused gossip that the Markles would be able to cash in on their family drama and appear on several TV shows. It was rumored that the clan would be making appearances on the UK Celebrity Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice.