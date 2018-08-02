Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson’s Wedding Party To Include Adam Rippon As A Bridesman

The 'Dancing With the Stars' lovebirds have plans to include the 'DWTS: Athletes' champion in their wedding.

Dancing With the Stars lovebirds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson will have at least three mirrorball champions in their wedding. The bride and groom-to-be are both winners of the ABC celebrity ballroom’s coveted prize—Jenna is the most recent pro to dance her way to victory, while Val won the trophy in seasons 20 and 23 with Rumer Willis and Laurie Hernandez, respectively— and at least one of their attendants has those same bragging rights.

Val Chmerkovskiy recently joined Olympic skater Adam Rippon and choreographer Mandy Moore on Good Morning America for the announcement that they will be the judging team for the upcoming Dancing With the Stars: Juniors spinoff. But during the interview, Chmerkovskiy revealed that Rippon, Jenna’s mirrorball winning celebrity partner, will also be in their wedding party.

Rippon initially played coy when asked about his duties, saying he may be a “flower boy” in the wedding. But Chmerkovskiy upped his fellow Dancing With the Stars: Juniors judge to bridesman status.

“Well, let’s do an exclusive,” Val told the GMA hosts. “I believe that Adam will be a bridesman. Is that what it’s called?”

“I think so!” Adam responded.

Adam Rippon formed a fast friendship with Jenna Johnson when they were partnered together for the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes season earlier this year. In an interview with OK magazine, Rippon revealed that he was one of the first people Jenna called after Val proposed to her in Venice last month. Rippon said he received the happy news via a late night Facetime call from Jenna during her European vacation with Val.

Adam Rippon also dished that while he thinks the couple had talked about an engagement for a while, Jenna “was not expecting it to happen on this trip.”

“Val had a secret photographer, somebody recording the whole thing. He nailed it,” Rippon said of the proposal.

When asked if he thought he would have a role in the wedding, Rippon said, “I still have my cha cha heels at home so maybe it will be time to dust them off!”

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson recently told Entertainment Tonight the pressure of wedding planning is getting to them. The DWTS stars have a big inner circle, so their wedding guest list could go through the roof if they’re not careful.

“At this point, I would love to elope because wedding planning is stressful,” Jenna recently told ET. “All I know is that I want my family there, and I want him there and that’s it. I haven’t ever — I haven’t looked at dresses enough. I need to try them on I think. But, it’s all very exciting and new so — I’m excited.”

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7 on ABC.