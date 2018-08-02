‘One Piece’ Chapter 913 Spoilers: Hawkins Gives Luffy And Zoro 19 Percent Chance Of Surviving In Wano

Will the Strawhat Pirates suffer a massive defeat in the hands of Kaido?

One Piece Chapter 913 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will feature Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro fighting against Emperor Kaido’s headliner Basil Hawkins and his subordinates. Can Luffy and Zoro easily beat another member of the Worst Generation?

In the spoiler posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 913 will be starting with the confrontation between Luffy, Zoro, and Hawkins. Hawkins asked the two Strawhats if they are aware who is currently ruling in Wano Country. Without a second thought, Luffy answered, “Kaido, right?” Zoro told Luffy not to say any word to Hawkins.

The Strawhat Pirates captain tried to take back what he said, but Luffy is a terrible liar. Using his mysterious power, Hawkins informed Luffy and Zoro that their chance of surviving in Wano Country is only 19 percent. While Hawkins’ subordinates are approaching them, the sword Luffy stole from Tama’s master caught Zoro’s attention. Zoro sensed that the sword is a Meito.

However, Luffy ignored him and proceeded to attack the enemy. One Piece Chapter 913 will showcase the power of Hawkins’ devil fruit, the Straw-Straw fruit. Every time Luffy and Zoro attacked him, Hawkins’ body didn’t receive any injury. Instead, the damage was transferred to his subordinates using his Straw Dolls.

One Piece Chapter 913 Confirmed Spoilers https://t.co/Untw4pFPfA pic.twitter.com/QhZDQy5H1T — DISCOVER DIARY (@diary_discover) August 2, 2018

Luffy and Zoro decided that there is no time for them to deal with Hawkins since Tama’s condition continues to get worse. They rode on Komainu to take Tama to a doctor. Hawkins didn’t let them get away that easily and used his cards to attack. The first card he drew was The Fool in opposite position which had an effect on his subordinate. The second one was a chasing card, The Hierophant in opposite position.

A straw blade, which is seemingly controlled by Hawkins, started to chase Luffy and Zoro. The straw sorcerer swung his spiked weapon. Zoro cut the blade in half, and once again, one of Hawkins’ subordinates got injured. Hawkins stopped the chase when he predicted that someone will come to help the Strawhat Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 913 spoilers revealed that the Strawhats’ reinforcement is the Heart Pirates, who are watching them from a long distance. On their way to the doctor, Luffy and Zoro encountered a lady, who started thanking them for saving her. The lady named Tsuru was a friend of Tama. Tsuru ordered the Strawhats to bring Tama to her tea shop in order to give her medicine. In the tea shop, they also met a friend named Urashima, who looks like a suitor of Tsuru.