Heidi Klum Reveals Her Bikini Body During Family Vacation

Heidi was enjoying some sweet quality time with her four kids.

Heidi Klum was showing off her enviable bikini body during a family vacation to Sardinia. Daily Mail shared new photos of the mom of four showing off her toned figure as she enjoyed the sunny European getaway, taking some time out with a dip in the water and a little sunbathing.

The new snaps shared by the site this week show Klum and her kids with former husband Seal, 14-year-old Helene, 12-year-old Henry, 11-year-old Johan, and 8-year-old Lou all vacationing together with the model and America’s Got Talent host’s parents on August 1.

Heidi was sporting yellow, blue, and black striped bikini bottoms in the candid new paparazzi photos while shielded her skin from the sun in a long transparent black coverup that she tied around the back of her neck.

Klum’s incredible toned arms and legs were on full display as she soaked up the sun in her bikini, as the candid paparazzi snaps also captured the star relaxing in the water on an inflatable as she put her hands behind her head.

Heidi was also spotted snapping a sweet selfie with her daughter as well as taking several other photos of her kids on her phone playing in the water for some sweet family vacation photos.

The latest bikini pictures came shortly after Inquisitr reported that the America’s Got Talent judge shared her own swimwear snap from her vacation to Sardinia, taking to Instagram to share a snap with her close to 5 million Instagram followers which showed off the fun time she and her family were having.

The snap showed 45-year-old Klum sporting a string bikini while laying on a pizza slice shaped floatie before she then shared a video of the group having fun on the water while being towed along by a boat.

“From Pizza to [pizza floatie] and more tubing,” Heidi captioned the upload, adding a smiling face emoji to her post.

Inquisitr also shared that the star was snapped wearing a maroon bikini during a beach day with her children in the tropical location, where Klum wrapped an orange towel around her waist as she watched over her four kids.

Heidi opened up to Women’s Health about how she stays in such incredible shape during an interview last year, where she revealed that one of her biggest health tips is that she and her children always start the day together with a healthy smoothie.

She also revealed that she’s found she has to exercise more since turning 40-years-old five years ago, but makes sure she gets in some kind of working out every day.

“Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40,” Klum said of her focus on health and fitness. “I always thought, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me.”