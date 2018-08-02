The out-of-work actor has fallen on hard times.

Charlie Sheen claims he has less than $10 million to his name and is asking courts to lower the amount of his child support payments to two of his ex-wives for four of his kids.

According to Radar Online, who obtained the court filing, the 52-year-old said he has been “unable to find steady work” because he has been “blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” which has “resulted in a significant reduction” of his earnings.

The son of legendary actor Martin Sheen was once an in-demand movie star known for his roles in Platoon, Wall Street, Young Guns, and Major League.

As a television actor, he won a Golden Globe in 2002 for playing Charlie Crawford on Spin City and was nominated four times from 2006 to 2009 for his portrayal of Charlie Harper on Two and a Half Men.

However, his last steady role was starring as Charlie Goodson on FX’s Anger Management from 2012 to 2014.

Sheen’s heavily publicized substance abuse issues; erratic behavior after being fired from Two and a Half Men in 2011, when he made bizarre comments about “winning” and being a “warlock” with “tiger blood;” and his November 2015 reveal that he is HIV positive are possible contributors to his lack of acting offers.

Last year, Radar Online reported that Sheen was selling off some of his prized baseball memorabilia for extra funds, including Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and the contract Ruth signed with the Yankees that are said to be worth more than $2 million combined.

Earlier this year, he attempted to sell his seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion for about $10 million. When that didn’t work, Variety reported that he put the house up for rent, asking $43,000 per month.

In the new court documents, he said that each month he gives $20,000 to ex-wife Denise Richards to support 14-year-old daughter Sam and 13-year-old daughter Lola, and $55,000 to ex-wife Brooke Mueller for 9-year-old twin sons Bob and Max.

It is not known how much he wants the amount he pays to be lowered.

Fortunately for Sheen, he does not have to pay child support for his 33-year-old daughter, Cassandra, or her daughter, his 5-year-old granddaughter Luna.

“It’s a case of how the mighty have fallen,” a source told Radar.

“Charlie is so down on his luck and flat broke that [he] has lowered himself to making appearances with other also-rans of TV fame at the Wizard World shows, which fans attend to get celebrity autographs.”

A hearing has been set for September.