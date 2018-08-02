‘Shark Tank’ Season 10 Guest Sharks Announced: Charles Barkley, Bethenny Frankel, Alex Rodriguez And More

ABC’s hit show featuring entrepreneurs and their potential investors lines up talent for upcoming season.

When Shark Tank returns with new episodes in the fall, it will be the groundbreaking show’s 10th anniversary, dubbed “A Decade of Dreams.”

To celebrate, according to TV Insider, ABC has lined up some great guest Sharks to join the entrepreneurial-themed reality series’ regular investors Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.

The three first-time Sharks appearing in Season 10 are:

Charles Barkley: The NBA legend will bring his business knowledge to Shark Tank. The basketball Hall of Famer and TV commentator has appeared in numerous advertisements over the years for products such as T-Mobile, Weight Watchers, CDW, and Capital One. This year, the Alabama native is investing $1 million to help black female entrepreneurs in his home state that want to start internet and technology businesses, reported WTVY.

Matt Higgins: As the CEO of RSE Ventures, a private firm that incubates and invests in many companies across different industries, the Shark Tank newcomer has had a hand in successful businesses like the International Champions Cup, Derris, RESY, the Drone Racing League, and VaynerMedia. He also serves as vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m so excited and humbled to join [Shark Tank] as a guest Shark for Season 10,” Higgins said on Instagram.

“I’m obsessed with this show, and have watched every episode since the first one in 2009. Shark Tank speaks to the endless possibilities available to anyone who has a dream and the courage to put aside fear and go for it. There is no ceiling on what you can achieve…. Success in life is not determined by where you start out, or even where you end up, but by how much distance you cover along the way. The die is never cast — what matters is what you made of the hand you were dealt.”

Jamie Siminoff: The inventor of the world’s first Wi-Fi video doorbell, Ring, returns to Shark Tank after first appearing on the show in 2013 to pitch his invention. Kevin O’Leary was the only one that offered him a deal, but Siminoff rejected it and went home empty-handed. Since then, he sold Ring to Amazon for more than a billion dollars and has created many other innovative home security products and services, according to ABC. He is the first former entrepreneur to ever return to the series as a Shark.

Additionally, past guest Sharks returning for various episodes during the 2018-2019 season include Sarah Blakely, Bethenny Frankel, Rohan Oza, and Alex Rodriguez.

Season 10 of the Emmy-winning Shark Tank premieres on Sunday, October 7, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, and will move to its regular time slot, 9 p.m. EDT, the following Sunday, October 14.