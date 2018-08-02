‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Proposes To Jennifer, Chad & Abigail Reach A Turning Point

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 2 reveal that love will be in the air for many Salem residents.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see a proposal, a celebration, and a huge decision from three of Salem’s biggest couples. It all starts off with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) making the bold move of asking Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) to marry him.

Eric and Jennifer have been dating for awhile now, but many fans don’t feel like their relationship has been solid enough to constitute marriage already. Meanwhile, Jen knows a big secret that could jeopardize their relationship forever.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) recently told Jen the real reason that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left Salem, and if Eric found out he may decide to go and find Nicole and try to be with her, as he has revealed in the past that she was the love of his life.

On Thursday, Eric will try to pop the question to Jennifer, but it remains to be seen whether or not she will be able to accept his proposal, or if she will tell him what she recently learned about Nicole.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s daughter, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will be dealing with her own relationship drama. Abby and her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will have to figure out what is next for them after it was revealed that Abigail is carrying Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) baby. Although Days of our Lives fans know the baby really belongs to Chad, everyone but Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) believes the baby is Stefan’s.

Chad is having a hard time trying to figure out what to do about the situation, but it seems that he and Abigail will work through their issues and decide to figure things out together, instead of breaking up their family.

Meanwhile, Gabi will confess her shocking baby daddy scheme to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Kate also wants to take down Stefan, and it seems that she and Gabi could team up to do just that. However, it will likely hurt her to cause Chad any pain, as she loves him like her own son.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) celebrate his quick recovery and release from the hospital after the surgery that gave him his eyesight back.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.