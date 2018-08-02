Watch Ottawa Redblacks Vs. Toronto Argonauts Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, CFL Week 8 Opener

The Ottawa Redblack looks to stretch their CFL East lead as they open Week 8 of the 2018 season by facing the struggling 2017 Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts.

Week 8 of the Canadian Football League season will see the debut of two former NFL quarterbacks — but one is a lot more famous than the other, as the official CFL site reported. But before Johnny Manziel becomes the eighth Heisman Trophy winner to make a start in the CFL, 30-year-old Mcleod Bethel-Thompson, playing with his 10th team in four different professional football leagues, will set up under center for the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts when they host the East Division leaders, the Ottawa Redblacks, in a Thursday Night Football game that will live stream from BMO Field.

“I’ve kind of been obsessed by this thing since I was a kid,” Bethel-Thompson told Canada’s National Post newspaper, about his itinerant eight-year pro career. “I don’t know why I’ve put myself through that but it’s been a great learning lesson. It’s been a crazy journey but I wouldn’t trade it for anything and I think it’s made me a stronger and better person along the way.”

Bethel-Thompson has spent time on the 53-man rosters of two NFL teams, the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, and bounced around the practice squads of three others, according to the Pro Football Reference database. He also spent time with the Arizona Rattlers and Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League, as well as the Hartford Colonials and Sacramento Mountain Lions of now inactive United Football League.

McLeod Bethel Thompson, seen above in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, gets his first CFL start for the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday. Rob Carr / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Ottawa Redblacks vs. Toronto Argonauts Thursday Night Football CFL matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4 p.m. Pacific at 25,000-seat BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, August 2.

Coming in a 4-2, the Redblacks not only hold first place in the CFL East, but they are also the only team in the divisions with a winning record. But they will need to improve on offense if they hope to mount a serious run at claiming back the Grey Cup they won in 2016, only their second year of existence.

In last week’s 21-15 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, quarterback Trevor Harris tossed for 228 yards — though 50 came on a single play — completing 23 of 35 pass attempts, according to the Ottawa Sun. Receiver Diontae Spencer tallied four catches — but for only 18 yards as all of the Redblacks points came off the sure foot of Lewis Ward who booted seven field goals without a miss, to give him 20 on the season in 21 attempts.

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris threw 23 completions in 35 attempts last week. Johany Jutras / Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic License

To watch a live stream of the CFL East Ottawa Redblacks vs. Toronto Argonauts clash, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Ottawa Redblacks vs. Toronto Argonauts Canadian Football League Week Eight opener live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming “over the top” package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “cord-cutter” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Ottawa-Toronto CFL football game streamed live at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Ottawa vs. Toronto matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Ottawa Redblacks vs. Toronto Argonauts from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription packages for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.