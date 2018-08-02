‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, August 1: Shauna Exposes Lily!

Shauna tells everyone Lily is to blame for Hilary's death.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 1, shows that after Hilary’s funeral the truth is revealed. Plus, Phyllis shares a note from Hilary to her friends and family.

Devon (Bryton James) worried to Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Nate (Brooks Darnell) if he did enough as he finished dressing for Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) funeral. Eventually, they along with Lily (Christel Khalil), Cane (Daniel Goddard), Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), and Shauna (Camryn Munn) went to Hilary’s funeral.

Jack (Peter Bergman) stopped by Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) to take her to the funeral. At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) also left for the chapel.

After the funeral, Devon hosted a reception in honor of his late wife. At the gathering, Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up and joined Phyllis. Meanwhile, Devon gave a speech and detailed his regrets at spending so much time apart. In the end, he and everybody else raised a glass to Hilary’s memory. Next, Jack spoke about his friend, and she’d described Devon as the perfect father to her baby. Shauna spoke about how Hilary took her in when she had nobody. Then, Neil discussed his complicated relationship with his ex-wife and daughter-in-law. He wished that they had learned the power of forgiveness earlier.

Today on #YR, Phyllis delivers an important message and tempers flare between Jack and Billy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9HC9WhdOhg pic.twitter.com/jdM7fkaM2c — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 1, 2018

Finally, Phyllis discussed how Hilary had served as her wing woman, and then she pulled out a letter that her friend entrusted her with before her death. In the note, Hilary hoped that everybody both laughed and, of course, cried as they said goodbye to her. She told Neil how wonderful he is and hoped he would find a great woman. Then, she reminded Shauna that the remaining family is lovely for her and advised her to get her education.

She told Cane and Lily to enjoy their reunited family, and then she begged Mariah to upgrade her wardrobe as well as continue the show. She also told Mariah she’s happy she found somebody to love. Speaking of love, Hilary urged Jack to put love before business. Finally, she saved the best for last. Hilary thanked Devon for giving her a wonderful life, and she asked him to imagine her in heaven holding their baby and happy.

Mariah saw Mark, the man he saw talking to Hilary from the Club, and she found out that he’d offered Hilary a job, but he told her he didn’t know the GC gossip queen well, but Hilary told Mariah they were “old friends,” so something seemed off.

The twins talked with Shauna, and when Lily came over, Shauna flipped out and yelled in front of everybody that Lily ran the red light and caused the accident.

Check out the Inquisitr‘s The Young and the Restless spoilers to find out what happens next.