Kourtney Kardashian Bares It All, Wearing Only Calvin Klein Underwear In Latest Instagram Pic

The Kardashian klan really seems to be digging their new gig as Calvin Klein models.

According to Elle, the sisters are all part of a campaign that promotes both Calvin Klein’s underwear and denim from the line. The series of photos was taken back in March and they feature a very pregnant Khloe Kardashian as Kylie Jenner shows off her post-baby body. And while there were many shots of the sisters posing together, there were a few solo shots as well.

Earlier today, the eldest Kardashian sister took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her amazing body. The mother of three dons a matching set of black Calvin Klein underwear with the CK logo written in white. The photo, which was taken in black and white, perfectly showcases the 39-year-old’s trim figure.

Kardashian appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot, posing au natural for the photo. She wears her long, dark locks down as she looks to the side and smiles. Like the other images with her sisters, Kourtney sits on a white blanket and the photo appears to have been taken in a forest.

So far, the sexy photo has already received a lot of attention from Kourt’s 65 million plus followers. In less than three hours of the post, the photo has already earned 390,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments. Many fans were quick to gush over Kourtney’s incredible body while countless others confessed that they want to purchase a piece from the collection.

“I love you kourtney, you are so beautiful.”

“You are 50 times hotter than Kim or Khloe or Kylie. The only real one,” another commented.

“I love how happy you look in this pic Kourtney. keep up the great work,” one more wrote.

Over the past few months, the mother of three has been sizzling over the summer, posting a number of bikini-clad photos on her Instagram account. It seems as though the mother if three is very proud of her figure and like her sisters, she isn’t afraid to flaunt it for the world. Recently, Pop Sugar shared the reality star’s workout.

“Most days she’ll warm up with a quick run or a jump rope session before leaping into strength training. Some days that means using a stair master or Pilates reformer, but she also has a series of go-to exercises that involve less intense equipment such as leg kick-backs using a resistance band (a move she says she swears by for toned glutes) and weighted squat cleans using a kettlebell or sandbag.”

Obviously, the hard work is paying off.