‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe’s Exes Return To Salem & One Could Bring A Shocking Surprise

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) could be in for a shocking surprise in the very near future.

According to an August 1 report by Soap Dirt, two of Rafe’s exes are on their way back to Salem. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will be back very soon, and so will Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Rafe and Sami last saw one another after they had a shocking one-night stand after Rafe and his then-fiance, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), had a huge fight. The couple promised to keep quiet about their night together, but everyone, including Hope, ended up finding out. The scandal caused huge problems for the couple, who eventually split after getting married, but are currently working on their relationship.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers last saw Jordan Ridgeway, who is the sister of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), when she left her relationship with Rafe behind her, and said goodbye to Salem. Jordan and Rafe were extremely happy together until she found out that her man had slept with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Since that time, Jordan’s brother Ben has caused a ton of trouble. He killed three people and was admitted into a mental hospital.

Ben has recently been released from the hospital after finding medication that worked for him, but upon finding an injured Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) on the side of the road and helping her, he’s fallen under suspicion yet again. Jordan will now return to Salem, as Chrishell Hartley’s re-arrival has been confirmed, and she’ll likely want to see her brother.

However, either Sami Brady or Jordan Ridgeway could return to Salem with a shocking secret child fathered by Rafe Hernandez. Days of Our Lives has been hinting that Rafe is set to be a father very soon with comments about how much he loves children, and how he has always longed to have a child of his own. Now, many fans are convinced that one is on the way. However, which one of the women could be bringing a baby back to Salem?

Jordan is set to return to Salem in early 2019, while Sami will be back this fall. When Sami does return there are sure to be some fireworks between her and Hope, as the aunt and her niece will likely have it out about Sami sleeping with Hope’s fiance-turned-husband behind her back.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.