Kris Jenner Shared Her Mammogram Experience On Instagram

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan spoke out about her experience getting a breast exam on Wednesday. According to Self, Jenner, 62, posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram and encouraged her fans to prioritize their health by getting regular exams.

“I spent my morning at Cedars Sinai Medical Center with this little baby today…just reminding everyone to go get their Mammogram!!” Jenner wrote while posting a photo of the mammogram machine. She added that her own mother was a breast cancer survivor, as are several of her friends. She urged her fans to “do this in honor of your loved ones. I know all of us have someone in our lives who have dealt with cancer.”

In her second post, Jenner photographed the ultrasound machine, as well as a description of the entire procedure.

Jenner, who is the mother of the Kardashian sisters and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, has long been in the spotlight. She acts as a producer on the hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which she stars in with her children and grandchildren. Jenner is currently dating Corey Gamble, who she met at a party in 2014. Though Jenner and Gamble are seemingly happy together, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t seem to be a fan of Gamble’s. In a Season 14 episode, Khloe and Kourtney meet with Gamble for an awkward lunch in which Gamble told the women “Y’all are not really my… kids. We are technically peers,” according to Cosmo.

Now, the show is slated to start its 15th season, which premieres Sunday, August 5.

According to Breastcancer.org, one in eight women “will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.” Though women with a family history of breast cancer are at a higher risk, “about 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer.” All women should check themselves for lumps no matter the age, but women over the age of 50 should have a mammogram every other year.