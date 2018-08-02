Anthony Bourdain Will Be Honored With One Final Season Of CNN’s ‘Parts Unknown’

The last footage the late TV personality filmed for his hit series will air in the fall.

It’s been nearly eight weeks since chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain committed suicide while filming new episodes of his CNN series Parts Unknown in France.

Since then, many fans of the travel and food show have been wondering if they would ever see the last few episodes he filmed before his sudden passing.

Those people are in luck because, according to the Los Angeles Times, a final season of Parts Unknown will air in the fall.

CNN’s executive vice president of talent and content, Amy Entelis, told the newspaper that Bourdain fully completed just one episode of the series before his death — a visit to Kenya with comedian and United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell. It will be the last Parts Unknown to include Bourdain’s narration.

The main footage for the other episodes — filmed in New York City, Texas’ Big Bend area, the Asturias region of Spain, and Indonesia — had already been shot with Bourdain, but the finishing touches, like the narration, had not yet been added.

Directors will fill in the missing pieces with audio captured from Bourdain during the location shoots and by doing follow-up interviews with pertinent people.

“Each [episode] will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” Entelis told the Los Angeles Times.

“They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

Entelis said that the penultimate episode of the series will feature outtakes, behind-the-scenes clips, and cast and crew members talking about the show, and the very last Parts Unknown episode will examine “how Tony affected the world,” complete with interviews with sidekicks and friends of the series and fan reactions.

“What Tony did was inimitable,” said Entelis to the L.A. Times.

“We sometimes feel like it didn’t really happen. Sometimes a thought runs through your head thinking that maybe it’s a dream.”

Bourdain was 61 when he hanged himself in a hotel room in France on June 8.

In July, Parts Unknown, which has been airing on CNN since 2013, was nominated for six Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming, and Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming. The trophies will be handed out September 8 and 9.

A premiere date for the seven-episode 12th season of Parts Unknown has yet to be announced.