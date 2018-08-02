Hillary Clinton Will Executive Produce TV Drama About Women’s Suffrage With Spielberg

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee is headed to the small screen.

A book written by author Elaine Weiss, titled The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, was published earlier this year, and has seen much acclaim, as it surrounds a historic event in American history. This book has nearly five out of five stars on Good Reads. Publishers are calling Weiss’ book “inspiring story of activists winning their own freedom in one of the last campaigns forged in the shadow of the Civil War, and the beginning of the great twentieth-century battles for civil rights.” Indeed the tale has struck a cord in many, as the Hollywood Reporter released an announcement that the book will soon see a limited television series adaptation or a made-for-TV movie; which one of these adaptations will ultimately take place has not been stated. Whichever the case, The Hill and Fox News, among a slew of other outlets, are reporting on the confirmed collaboration of this adaptation between none other than 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Academy-Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The former secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has called Weiss’ book “a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times.” A writer for the adaptation has not yet been listed, but the Hollywood Reporter does say that author Elaine Weiss will be involved in the television show creation. Sources have told journalists that Weiss claims while writing the book, she was stuck by the similarities between the women’s suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election between Clinton and Donald Trump. The Hill says that Weiss stated it became a priority after noticing this to get the book into Clinton’s hands.

“So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take no for an answer: their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate. I am thrilled to be working with Elaine, Steven and everyone at Amblin Television on bringing this important project to audiences everywhere.”

Director Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” at Walt Disney Concert Hall on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston / Getty Images

Clinton, now 70 years old, will be serving as executive producer. Surprising to some, the former first lady and New York senator is not the first high-profile political person to stick her toes in the entertainment industry. This past May, Netflix came forward, announcing that it had signed a multiyear deal with the Obamas to produce films and series, cites The Hill.

Besides getting involved in what is set up to be a powerful TV show creation from Steven Spielberg, Hillary Clinton has also been putting forth her efforts for change by increasing her involvement in the upcoming 2020 November midterm elections. According to reports, she has been giving the maximum allowed campaign contributions to 19 Democratic house candidates and 11 of those who are running to replace Republicans in districts which Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election.