‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Get Ready For Strong Female Characters

The 'Game of Thrones' prequel is set 8,000 years prior and will include strong female characters

While the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will not be airing until the first half of 2019, it isn’t stopping fans from speculating about the series that will follow it and be based in the same universe.

Without a real title yet, this new Game of Thrones series is being billed as a prequel, telling the story of the Game of Thrones universe some 8,000 years before the events currently unfolding.

The synopsis for the Game of Thrones prequel is as follows, according to Elite Daily.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

However, many fans are excited about the prospect of strong females characters in this new epic fantasy series, according to Metro. With a series that will be written by Jane Goldman, there could be the assumption that the cast will be filled with female characters and leads.

While HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys has confirmed in an earlier interview with Deadline that there would be strong female characters, he stopped short of confirming a female lead for the new Game of Thrones prequel.

“There are very strong female characters but it’s an ensemble, there is men and women,” Bloys revealed. “Jane is a very good writer, we don’t want to limit her to writing female leads. There are a lot of very complicated leads in [the pilot].

HBO

There should be no surprise that the Game of Thrones prequel will contain many strong female characters, regardless of whether the series is being written by a woman or not. After all, in the original series, strong female characters occur quite frequently. From the obvious of Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, through to the female characters who have grown to be strong female characters (think the Stark sisters, Sansa and Arya), female characters have definitely helped shape the series.

And, for those that are hoping the Game of Thrones prequel will help answer questions in the original series, you will need to guess again. According to Bloys, “Jane did not go into that wanting to answer anything about Game of Thrones.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.