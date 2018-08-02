Teen Allegedly Threw 8-Year-Old Boy Off 31-Foot Waterslide Platform Because He Was Mad The Line Took Too Long

The young boy suffered a number of broken bones but survived the fall, police said.

A Minnesota teenager is facing assault charges after police say he threw an 8-year-old boy off a waterslide platform 31 feet above the ground — because the teen was mad that the line was taking too long.

The incident happened at a waterpark in Apple Valley, Minnesota, as the pair were waiting in line for a waterslide. Police say the man, 18-year-old Roman Adams, picked up the boy and threw him over the railing as they were in line, KARE reported.

The boy was seriously injured in the fall, breaking bones in his feet, legs, and shoulders, the report noted. He was taken to a hospital and was conscious and breathing after the fall. A report from Fox 9 noted that the boy had to undergo several surgeries to treat his injuries, and on Wednesday was listed in stable condition.

Police said his outlook was not so positive immediately after the incident.

“We have someone who is alive today, who we didn’t think was going to be alive yesterday,” Apple Valley Police Capt. Nick Francis told THV 11. “The victim is in amazingly good spirits, able to talk, able to laugh a little bit. His question was, ‘why did this happen to me? Why did this person throw me over?'”

Police said suspect Roman Adams is developmentally delayed, but did not note if he was diagnosed with a specific condition.

A police warrant said that Adams told police he was in line and that it was “taking a long time,” so he pushed the young boy over the railing and saw him fall to the ground below. Witnesses said there was no interaction between Adams and the boy prior to the attack, and said that the two did not know each other. The 18-year-old had an aide with him at the time of the incident, but it was not clear if that person was close enough to stop the attack or if they made any attempt to help the boy.

Francis said it is a “sad story all around” and that had to determine whether the 18-year-old would face charges.

“It’s difficult when we have to view someone as a possible suspect that’s got some mental disabilities,” Francis said. “But our job comes down to determining whether or not a crime took place, whether or not someone knew right from wrong.”

Man charged with assault after grabbing 8-year-old boy and "pushing" him off 31-foot-high waterslide platform at Apple Valley Aquatic Center. https://t.co/3xnonPoDIi pic.twitter.com/WGqDoOc2b6 — KARE 11 (@kare11) August 1, 2018

Roman Adams faces assault charges for the incident, KARE reported. The boy he allegedly threw off the waterslide platform was not identified.