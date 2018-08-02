Kevin Smith To Direct Season 4 Episode Of ‘Supergirl’

The director teased that this season will be filled with a lot of vigilantes and new baddies.

Supergirl returns to the CW later this fall, and the television series promises an exciting new season. This year, Kara Danvers will go up against anti-metahuman sentiments, a former Lex Luthor ally, as well as numerous new villains. Familiar talent, American filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic book writer, author, and podcaster Kevin Smith announced on the latest episode of Fat Man On Batman that he will be directing an episode of the new Supergirl season, reports Comic Book.

This will be a return to the series for 48-year-old Kevin Smith, who previously directed an episode on Seasons 2 and 3 of the show about the Girl of Steel. The director spoke first, saying that he will be “doing episode four,” but then backpedaled slightly, remarking that it hasn’t been fully announced which episode he will be doing exactly, only that yes, he will be back in the director’s chair for Supergirl.

“I go up to Supergirl, when is it? I’m doing Episode Four. I’m doing an episode, I shouldn’t say which one because I don’t think we’ve announced it yet.”

Supergirl writer Eric Carrasco was with Kevin Smith during the announcement. The two have worked together on the series when Smith was directing prior episodes. Possibly only half joking, Kevin Smith couldn’t help but to take a stab at Disney over the recent firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, saying, “I could still get fired if they dig through my tweets.”

According to Smith, he will be doing some of his episode via filming in Vancouver in September. During the podcast, Smith said that Supergirl‘s fourth season is being teased as a theme based around vigilantes in National City, filled with a lot of new villains as well.

Also coming on board for Season 4 are Manchester Black and Agent Liberty, as well as Mercy Graves; Graves is played by Rhona Mitra, and the character is a former body guard to Lex Luthor. With Lex in prison, apparently Mercy will have seen a rise in her ranking, and will be putting forth much efforts to take down Supergirl. Indeed, fans of the series have a ton to be excited for. The new season of the series is set to premiere on October 14, 2018.

It seems Kevin Smith is making quite the comeback since his run-in with a health scare which nearly claimed his life back in February of this year. Smith suffered a heart attack that landed him hospitalized, reported Rolling Stone. Since the incident, Smith has dropped a vast amount of weight, changed his eating and exercise habits, and is back into the swing of pleasing his fans. Reports have announced that he will also be returning to Arrowverse.