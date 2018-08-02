Kim Kardashian Is ‘On A Mission’ To Prove She Has The Better Sex Life Over Sister Kourtney

The "pressure" is apparently on for Kim to "outdo" Kourtney when it comes to their sex lives

A friendly competition amongst siblings never hurt anyone, but according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian is taking the competition with her older sister Kourtney to a whole different level as she is apparently “on a mission” to prove she has the better sex life.

The whole world is aware by now that Kourtney, 39, is currently involved in a serious relationship with model Younes Bendjima, who happens to be 14 years younger than the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at 25 years old.

Apparently one of the benefits to dating a younger man is the sex, which Kourtney reportedly can’t keep herself from “bragging” about and it’s gotten so bad that according to an insider, Kim, 37, is not only “annoyed” but is also now “on a mission” to upstage her sister and prove she’s the one with the better sex life.

“Ever since Kourtney started dating Younes she hasn’t been able to stop bragging that she’s having the best sex of her life. Her constant bragging about how much great sex she’s having really annoyed Kim and made her feel this pressure to keep up, so now she’s on a mission to outdo Kourtney.”

Now the obvious question becomes, how exactly is this competition going to work, but more importantly, considering that Kim’s hubby, rapper Kanye West, is already in his 40s, are the odds already stacked against them?

“It’s not going to be easy though. I mean Kourtney’s dating a guy in his 20s. Apparently his stamina is out of this world. But Kim swears Kanye has the energy of a guy half his age. She’s convinced that her sex life is better than Kourtney’s,” the insider stated.

It appears the sisters would love to make the competition a family affair by getting their sisters Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie to participate. While Kendall is reportedly game, Kylie thinks the whole concept of the competition is “ridiculous.”

“Of course they’ve tried to drag all their sisters into this but Kylie thinks the whole thing is ridiculous and she does not like to share about what she and Travis Scott are up to. Kendall is all about it though. She likes listening and learning from Kim.”

What about Khloe?

“Khloe said she’s going to be the judge and rule which sister is having the best sex ever. The contest between them is silly, but very real,” the insider concluded.

As “silly” as the competition may be, fans should keep in mind this isn’t the first time Kim and Kourtney have faced off against each other. Back in 2013 during an episode of their former reality series, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, the two engaged in a rather vulgar competition involving pineapple juice and their genitals after Khloe claimed that pineapple juice “makes everything sweeter” — referring to a woman’s nether region. And yes, Khloe was the judge of that competition as well.

Fans can catch the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres on Sunday, August 5, at 9 p.m. on E!.