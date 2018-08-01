Hulu Orders Comedy ‘Shrill’ Starring ‘SNL’ Star Aidy Bryant

Looks like Aidy Bryant is moving to Hulu! The streaming service has picked up the series Shrill for six episodes according to Variety.

The show is based off of the memoir by writer Lindy West titled Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman. Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks will executive produce the series, which is expected to start production this week in Portland, Oregon. But don’t fret, Saturday Night Live fan! Bryant will still be a cast member on the hit NBC sketch show this season.

Bryant, West, and Alexandra Rushfield are writing the adaptation, with Rushfield set to serve as showrunner. Rushfield is known for executive producing and writing for hit comedy shows such as Parks and Recreation and Netflix’s Love.

Bryant will be joined by Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell who will also star in the show.

According to Variety, the show will focus on “Annie, a young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.”

Bryant will be playing the main character Annie. According to Deadline, Adefope plays Fran, Annie’s best friend and roommate. Jones plays Ryan, Annie’s boyfriend. Owens plays Amadi, Annie’s co-worker and friend. Mitchell plays Gabe, Annie’s boss.

Bryant was extremely excited with the announcement. She posted a photo of herself with new co-stars Lolly Adefope and Luka Jones in a black and white photo booth, all smiles.

Bryant’s caption shouted out her co-stars, the author herself, Hulu, and SNL. She also expressed how happy she was saying, “We are working hard to make the show I dreamed of seeing when I was fourteen. A fat woman with a full dynamic life on TV!!!”

one more ???? A post shared by Lindy West (@thelindywest) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:46pm PDT

West, the author of the original book, also celebrated by posting a cake that says “Shrill” on her instagram.

According to her IMDb, Bryant has been on Saturday Night Live for six years, starting in 2012. Just this year she was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the Primetime Emmy’s. She’s up against some great competition including two of her fellow cast members: Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

No word on when Hulu will air the series.