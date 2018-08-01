Jennifer Aniston Talks ‘Friends’ Reboot, Calls Her Role As Rachel Green The ‘Greatest Job’ She Ever Had

'It really was the greatest job I ever had.'

Could a Friends reboot happen sometime in the future? If it’s up to Jennifer Aniston, then it’s definitely a possibility.

Earlier this week, the actress opened up in an interview with In Style, discussing a number of topics as her pal, Molly McNearney, interviewed her. In past interviews, the actress has shied away from the possibility of a Friends reunion, but that was not the case in this candid tell-all. With the success of many other reboots like Will and Grace and Roseanne (before all the drama went down), Aniston may be rethinking her stance on the issue.

“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it,” Aniston dished.

Viewers fell in love with the 49-year-old on the hit NBC show, where Aniston played the role of Rachel Green for 10 seasons. The show’s pilot episode first aired in 1994 and the season finale aired in 2004. And Jen gave fans just a little glimmer of hope when she talked about what she calls her favorite job.

“I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

But there’s just one thing that could put a boot in Aniston’s dream of a possible reboot — a few cast members are not on board.

“I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it,” she said in the interview. “Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”

Back in March, LeBlanc sat down on the Steve Harvey Show, where he was again asked about the possibility of a reunion. The actor said that he personally doesn’t think that it would be very fun to see the Friends gang as middle-aged folks as he claims that the show was meant to be based during a very specific time in the character’s lives.

“I’ve talked to the writers about it. That show was about a very finite period in your life, between 20 and 30, when you’re out of school but your life hadn’t really started yet and your friends are your family, and you’re kind of finding your way. When that period is over, it’s over.”

LeBlanc also told the talk show host that now, all of the characters have gone their own ways. He even says that he has a joke when anyone asks him about a possible Friends revival — would you really want to see Joey getting a colonoscopy?