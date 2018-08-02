Tristan Thompson & Draymond Green ‘Made Peace’ After Nightclub Fight, Per ‘TMZ’

Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green reportedly made peace after an alleged altercation where Thompson punched Green during a night out at a club in L.A.

According to an August 1 report by TMZ Sports, multiple witnesses claim to have seen Tristan Thompson get into a physical fight at Delilah nightclub on July 19 after the ESPY Awards.

Although it has previously been reported that Draymond came over to Tristan to apologize for his behavior during the 2018 NBA Finals, Thompson wasn’t having it, and punched him. However, new sources reveal that although Tristan did “make an aggressive gesture” toward Draymond, it didn’t appear that he actually punched him.

However, the entire situation was quickly defused, and NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant were there to step in and help the two men cool off after the altercation. Now it is being reported that Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green actually made peace with one another after the fight, and that they even shook hands before going their separate ways and going about the rest of their night at Delilah.

The rest of the night the two men didn’t cause any more drama with one another. Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has been silent on the matter.

Mood #GreatTeamWin #OnToTheNextOne #AllForOne A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Mar 25, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan and Draymond’s beef goes back to the NBA Finals, where the two got in altercations in multiple games of the four-game series between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the final game of the series, Green refused to shake Thompson’s hand, igniting the feud even further.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report reveals that many fans were thrilled to hear that Tristan Thompson punched Draymond Green, as the Warriors’ big man is among one of the most hated in the NBA. He often gets technical fouls for trash talking, and has even gotten himself into some trouble for kicking his opponents in sensitive areas.

Fans now want to throw Thompson a parade in Cleveland for sticking it to Green, which is something that many NBA fans, and likely some players, have wanted to do for a very long time. Fans are trying to organize a gathering on the streets of Cleveland on October 13.

This isn’t the first time that the city has celebrated something deemed laughable for their sports teams. Last season when the Cleveland Browns went 0-16, the city also held a parade, making fun of the less than mediocre team, that still has a huge fanbase and fills seats on any given Sunday.