A-List Republicans Call Out House Candidate Mark Roberts For His ‘Hoebag’ Melania Tweet

A-list republicans are calling out independent conservative congressional candidate Mark Roberts for referring to the first lady as a “hoebag” who “works by the hour.” The rage against Roberts on the social media platform was swift and immediate.

“Did you know the First Lady works by the hour?” #thinkdirty #hoebag,” Roberts tweeted Monday.

Inquisitr previously reported that Roberts refused to take down his post when he was criticized.

Now white house supporters, like House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are even pressuring Jack Dorsey of Twitter to cancel Robert’s account for his comments. McCarthy said that “comments like these have no business on any platform.”

The Republican National Committee chair, Ronna Romney McDaniel, tweeted that, “This attack on @FLOTUS is disgusting and everyone should condemn this candidate and his candidacy” Glamour reports.

Other Twitter users jumped in to call Robert’s comments “sickening” and “classless.”

Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s spokeswoman, told the Washington Examiner, “This is just more hypocritical intolerance from those who oppose her husband’s administration. To say such ugly words about a mother, wife, and our First Lady is not just a pathetic attempt at getting himself in the news; it is disturbing and despicable.”

Donald Trump Jr. also came out against Roberts for comparing Melania to a prostitute.

Trump Jr. jumped in on the action via Twitter and questioned what would happen if the same comments were made against former first lady, Michelle Obama, saying that their life would be “ruined.” He accused Twitter for being a platform for hate against conservatives, Inquisitr reported.

Other Twitter users immediately corrected Trump Jr’s views and historian Kevin Kruse even noted that Roberts is running as an Independent, not a Republican candidate.

Roberts referred to himself as an “independent” “a conservative” and a “disgruntled life-long Republican” to the Herald and News last spring. He also said that is not “a washed-up would-be Bernie Sanders,” citing that Sanders is what most people associate with the Independent Party.

Many were also offended by the implication that conservatives had never insulted Michelle Obama during Barack’s presidency. One Twitter user reminded Trump Jr. that InfoWars broadcaster Alex Jones has claimed Michelle is a transgender woman. She was referred to once as an “ape in heels.”

There were also comments about Malia Obama on social media calling her the “n-word” and saying they wished she’d get “one of those colored diseases” when she decided to attend Harvard University.