Watch MLS All Stars Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Major League Soccer All-Star Game, Start Time, Watch

In a match expected to break the MLS All-Star Game record for attendance, the Major League Soccer All Star squad faces Italian champions Juventus.

The 71,000-seat Mercedes Benz Stadium, home off the Major League Soccer leading Atlanta Fire, is a complete sell out for Wednesday’s MLS All Star Game, according to the MLS site, when the MLS All Star team takes on a European club opponent for the 14th consecutive year, as Italian Serie A champions Juventus roll into Atlanta for a match that will live stream on Wednesday evening.

Juve will try to become the third European side in a row to beat the best players the MLS has to offer, according to Sky Sports. In last season’s edition, Europan champs Real Madrid powered their way past the MLS All Stars 4-1. In 2016, Premier League side Arsenal edged out a 2-1 victory. The last time that the MLS stars defeated a European team came in 2015 when another Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur, succumbed by a 2-1 score.

The crowd is expected to break the attendance record of 70,728 set in a 2010 for game played at Reliant Stadium in Houston, when Manchester United easily blew past the MLS stars 5-2, the MLS Soccer site recounts.

Unfortunately, the sellout crowd will be deprived of seeing two of the world’s biggest stars of the game. For Juventus, their brand new, €100 million — that is, $117 million in U.S. cash— signing Cristiano Ronaldo remains in Europe as he recovers from his 2018 World Cup run, according to The Associated Press. On the MLS side, Los Angeles Galaxy star and former Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic chose not to make the trip to Atlanta after the 36-year-old who has scored 15 goals for the Galaxy — second-best in MLS — played three matches in eight days.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy will sit out the MLS All Star game on Wednesday. Katharine Lotze / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s MLS All Stars vs Juventus match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight time at 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 1, 4:30 p.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 12:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, August 2.

Juventus have already played a pair of preseason matches in the United States, scoring a 1-1 draw against Benfica, and defeating German champions Bayern Munich 2-0, per Goal.com.

Six players from the Fire will see action in front of their hometown crowd, with Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco, Michael Parkhurst, and Brad Guzan all ready to go for the MLS All Stars, according to Dirty South Soccer. Though Ronaldo is absent, Juventus will include Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio, and Emre Can in the match against the MLS All Stars.

Watch the ESPN FC panel preview the MLS All Stars vs Juventus game while reviewing the first half of teh 2018 Major League Soccer season, in the video below.

