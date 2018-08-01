Rihanna Discusses Weight Gain, Hopes Exercise Won’t Make Her Lose Her Butt

'I hope I don't lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs,' she said.

Singer Rihanna has gained some weight recently but loves her “thick” figure, and says she hopes exercise won’t make her lose her fuller hips, thighs, or butt.

When asked why many women say they want to look like her, Rihanna credited her bombshell curves.

“Maybe it’s because I’m ‘thicc’ now,” RiRi joked to British Vogue. “I don’t know. I’m about to get back into the gym…and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all.”

Rihanna’s legions of fans have praised her newly voluptuous body, but some detractors have fat-shamed her. The Grammy winner doesn’t care what her critics say, because she’s happy with her body at every size and weight.

‘You Want to Have a Butt, Then You Have a Gut’

However, the Bahamian beauty admitted that when you gain weight, you gain all over, including in places where you don’t want it. “You know, it comes with a price,” she confessed. “You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”

Unlike many women who get depressed when they’ve gained weight, Rihanna is confident at any size, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” she said.

Rihanna covered the September 2018 issue of British Vogue wearing some electic and colorful fashion creations.

Rihanna’s confidence and self-acceptance is part of the reason why her fans love her so much. While the brunette beauty is hailed for her edgy, body-conscious fashion style, she also likes to relax in sweatpants with no makeup.

A few years ago, Rihanna was an exercise fanatic who got very thin partly due to overwork. She looked great then, and she looks great now.

Rihanna looking smokin' in the Barbados sunshine wearing a @Roberto_Cavalli bikini @rihanna pic.twitter.com/HdsHxeTlCl — Purple Fashion (@PurplePRFashion) November 27, 2013

Victoria's Secret Angels chose Rihanna as the sexiest bikini body of 2013! pic.twitter.com/K9INpN9Xah — Rabbit :* (@TrapstaRIH) May 15, 2013

Now that’s she’s 30 years old, the award-winning singer makes more of an effort to enjoy her life and relax. She said letting go of her workaholic tendencies has made her happier and less stressed out.

Thick or thin, Rihanna never skips an opportunity to flaunt her sizzling bikini body.

Thick Rihanna They say that thick thighs save lives! #thickrihanna #thickcelebrities pic.twitter.com/W5RrXZ1VVC — PLUS SIZE BABES ROCK!! (@PLUSSIZEBABESR) December 6, 2017

“You have to just accept your body,” Rihanna said. “You may not love it all the way, but you just have to be comfortable with it, comfortable with knowing that that’s your body.”

Rihanna has repeatedly said that while fame, fortune, and popularity are great, the most important thing is to love and embrace yourself and live your own life and not the way others expect you to.

“I’m going to look back on my life and say that I enjoyed it – and I lived it for me,” Rihanna said.