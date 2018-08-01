Trump’s Angry Tweetstorm On Russia Investigation Comes After Learning Mueller Has Questions About Obstruction

It has come to light that Special Counsel Rober Mueller’s office now wants to ask U.S. President Donald Trump questions about obstruction of justice. This news comes down from sources close to the White House, reports ABC News. The President will not be allowed to fully answer his questions in written form, reports state. Trump has learned within the last day that Mueller will not only be limiting the scope of questioning to specifically center around obstruction, but the special counsel wishes to also question Trump orally; therefore, his responses must be spoken and not merely written down. Learning this, sources claim that Trump’s early morning Twitter barrage was in direct relation to concerns over obstruction questioning.

In what is being described as one of Trump’s strongest attacks against the federal probe into Russian collusion and meddling in the presidential elections, Mr. Trump tweeted, “This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!”

For months now, there has been a back and forth discussion and negotiation about Mueller having a sit down with Trump via a presidential interview. This has taken place between the special counsel and through several different iterations of the Trump legal team.

Current lead attorney for the President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, recently spoke with ABC News reporters, publicly stating that he and Trump’s team of legal officials had submitted a response to Mueller. The response was a request for special counsel to limit the scope of an interview with Trump, especially as it relates to obstruction of justice. When speaking to journalists, Giuliani generally remarked on what he and Trump would like to see asked during the interview.

“We have a list of questions that are fairly narrowed but we are waiting on the special counsel’s response.”

He later spoke to press in New Hampshire, saying “They took about 10 days and yesterday we got a letter back for them. Now we’re in the process of responding to their proposal.” Giuliani and the legal team declined any further comments when ABC News requested specific details on the response from Mueller. Trump has stated many times in the past that he would be willing to speak with special counsel, but will await his legal team’s word to do so, wishing to follow their guidance.

Below are just a few of the President’s posts from his recent Tweetstorm.

Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX. The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

“FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018