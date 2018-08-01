Dwayne Johnson Buys His Stunt Double A New Truck, Showing Why He’s Considered The Most Generous Celebrity

Does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have any flaw at all? We don’t think so. The highest-paid actor is also an all-around nice guy. According to ABC News, he surprised his stunt double with a brand new truck!

Johnson posted the surprise on his Instagram, uploading a video of the actual surprise.

The heartfelt Instagram video shows the two of them, Johnson and his stunt double, Tanoai Reed. The video starts off with a titled introduction saying, “DJ’s long time stunt double, Tanoai Reed, just returned from an injury on set. He thinks that they are about to shoot a general behind the scenes clip. And he has no idea he is about to receive a visit from DWANTA CLAUS.”

Johnson and Reed recall their very first time working together on The Scorpion King. Then Johnson tells him it’s been an honor working with him, thanks him, and that he loves him from the bottom of his heart. The actor then concludes his words of appreciation with “enjoy your new truck,” as he presents the massive black pickup truck behind them.

The sweet moment leaves Reed in shock, and the two embrace in a big hug as Reed thanks him with tears in his eyes.

Johnson ends the video with a voiceover saying, “17 years of him giving his blood and sweat, this is just a small token of my appreciation.”

Johnson continued warming our hearts with a sincere caption going through the honors of Tanoai Reed and how much he loves him. He compliments him saying “Not only does Tanoi represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business.”

Johnson is known to be very kind with his money. According to LookAtTheStars.org, a website that highlights the charities and donations celebrities, give Johnson has donated to 12 charities and 13 causes.

According to AJC, back in 2017 he donated $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. “Regardless of race and politics, we all want to step up to the plate, do everything we can to help out our brothers and sisters and families in need,” Johnson added. “I want to send a message to the people of Houston: You’ve got to stay strong, and hold onto faith.”

As the highest paid actor in Hollywood right now, it looks like Johnson is spending is money wisely and very nicely.