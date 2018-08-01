Parry Shen Talks ‘General Hospital’ Baby Drama, Teases What’s Ahead For Brad And Lucas [Spoilers]

Brad made a life-changing choice this week on 'General Hospital' and actor Parry Shen is opening up about this big storyline

This week has been a roller coaster for the characters of Brad and Lucas on General Hospital. They’ve been working toward adopting a child for months, and both men were thrilled to learn the baby had been born and placed with them. Unfortunately, Brad’s joy turned to heartbreak when baby Wiley died before the family even had any time to bond. Nelle stunned him by proposing that he secretly take her child, unbeknownst to Lucas, and actor Parry Shen shared a few teasers via Twitter regarding what comes next.

General Hospital fans had speculated for months that somehow Nelle’s pregnancy would overlap with the adoption journey Brad and Lucas were on. People weren’t necessarily sure they had figured out how Nelle’s baby would end up with Lucas and Brad, but speculation became soap reality during Tuesday’s episode. Now, Brad is clearly distracted and distraught as he tries to reconcile the choice he made.

Parry Shen, who plays Brad, answered questions Tuesday afternoon from General Hospital fans via Twitter. He thanked GH viewers for both loving and hating Brad, noting that his character was only supposed to be around for a four-episode run back in 2013. He says that the past five years have been an incredible ride and he’s anxious to see where things head next.

As Lucas bonds with his son, Brad's conscience is eating him alive. How long can he keep up the charade? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ELmPi7f0kn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 1, 2018

Some General Hospital viewers have questioned the friendship between Nelle and Brad over the past few months since the writers never seemed to provide any background on how the two became close. Parry shared that he thinks Brad sympathizes with Nelle because they’re both outliers and it sounds as if he’s really enjoyed working with actress Chloe Lanier as she’s portrayed this villainous character.

Shen did acknowledge that a lot of General Hospital fans are upset about this storyline. Many were frustrated to see Wiley die when the show could have told a powerful storyline about two gay men adopting, and, of course, the baby switch trick has been done numerous times on soaps. However, Parry said that he thinks GH is fortunate to have viewers who are engaged in the story and who care about the lives of these characters.

WATCH: Nelle preys on Brad in the darkest moment of his life. But will he accept her offer? @parryshen @chloelanier #GH55 pic.twitter.com/fWujLZGWv6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 1, 2018

The actor went on to say that for him, as an actor, it’s challenging and interesting to play a dramatic storyline. He explained that he doesn’t want to be just standing around or playing a character marginally involved in what’s happening.

“Brucas” fans have been itching for a long time now to see Lucas and Brad get a front-burner storyline, frustrated that the writers weren’t using the actors. While the couple’s supporters may not be happy about the circumstances woven into this new story, it looks like they will get to see a lot of Brucas in the weeks ahead as this plays out, and that much is good news.

Look at how happy @Ryancarnes1 looks with “Wiley”. Man, I am really not looking forward to if/when Lucas learns the truth. #AskGH pic.twitter.com/cnWK9V7gbz — Parry Shen (@parryshen) July 31, 2018

At one point, Parry shared a picture from these recent episodes and he said he’s not looking forward to when or if Lucas finds out the truth about “Wiley” and what Brad did. General Hospital spoilers haven’t unveiled any specifics regarding how long this situation plays out or how the truth will emerge. However, Shen noted that he just shot some scenes with Chad Duell, who plays Michael, and there’s little doubt that those will be emotional and riveting to watch.

Brad is already being shown to feel overwhelmingly conflicted and emotional about his decision to accept Nelle’s baby and pass him off as Wiley. General Hospital spoilers hint that things will get intense as this storyline moves forward, and despite perhaps hating the premise, it does sound as if viewers will get some great acting from Parry Shen and Ryan Carnes in the weeks ahead.