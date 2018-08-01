Jenna Jameson’s Keto Diet & Fasting Helped Her Dramatic Weight Loss

The former adult film star credits the combination with helping her go from a size 16 to a size 6.

Jenna Jameson took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her amazing weight loss. The 44-year-old former adult movie star gained several pounds while pregnant with her third child, daughter Batel Lu Bitton. After giving birth in April 2017 she was looking for a diet to help her shed those pounds. In Tuesday’s Instagram post, Jameson shared two photos of herself next to each other. In one, she was wearing a size 16. The other is a photo of her now, wearing a size 6. She credits a combination of the popular keto diet and intermittent fasting with her dramatic weight loss.

Women’s Health reports that Jameson first started on the keto/fasting combination as a way to push past a plateau in her weight loss. The ketogenic (keto) diet involves eating very few carbs, a moderate amount of protein, and a high level of fat. There are a variety of ways to do intermittent fasting, but the version Jameson does allows her to eat for seven hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) followed by 16 hours of fasting (6 p.m. to 11 a.m.). It’s a schedule she says she has found very easy to do in spite of her initial skepticism.

In the “before” picture Jameson shared Tuesday, she is wearing a baggy, untucked t-shirt with jeans. In the after photo, she’s sporting a tight top she has tucked into jeans.

Jameson has shared several photos of herself throughout her weight loss journey in an effort to be real about her struggles and encourage other women who are frustrated with their bodies. Back in April she went so far as to post a photo of herself naked while holding her baby to Instagram. It was part of a “Postpartum Loop” in which she and other mothers shared stories about their bodies following childbirth. She commented on how she felt about her body.

“Me and some of the most inspiring mamas on Instagram have joined together to celebrate the beauty of postpartum, and how important it is to celebrate the incredible things our amazing bodies do! When I look in the mirror I only feel pride. Granted it’s taken me almost all of my adult life to come to this point, but I’m so glad I’ve arrived. This vessel has housed three beautiful children and fed my beautiful daughter for a whole year.”

Jameson is thrilled with her transformation, and says that how she fits into her clothes is her real motivator now instead of the number she sees on the scale. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the mother of three, shared in an earlier Instagram post that she has lost a total of 57 pounds since giving birth to Batel, dropping from 187 pounds down to 130 pounds. Her goal weight is 125 pounds.