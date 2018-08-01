Selena Gomez ‘Fighting Back Tears’ As Longtime Friend Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Gomez is "genuinely" worried for her friend

As Demi Lovato remains in the hospital a week later following an alleged overdose, her longtime friend, Selena Gomez, continues to struggle with the situation as Hollywood Life reports that the “Wolves” singer, 26, has been “fighting back tears” in concern for Lovato’s overall health.

Fans were devastated when they learned the news that the “Give Your Heart A Break” singer, 25, was rushed to the hospital on July 24 following an alleged drug overdose after a night of partying with friends at her Hollywood Hills home. It had been reported that Lovato was getting better when she unexpectedly hit a bump in the road on her way to recovery as she began experiencing complications related to the alleged overdose.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gomez was “very upset” when she learned the news of the “Confident” singer’s hospitalization.

“When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional,” a source at the time revealed.

As Lovato currently remains at a Los Angeles hospital, the “Back To You” singer’s emotional state seems to have elevated as a source claims Gomez has reached the point where she is “fighting back tears.”

“Selena has been struggling with Demi’s condition and her extended stay in the hospital. It has really hit Selena hard. She has been thinking about Demi a lot and Selena finds herself fighting back the tears worrying about her.”

The two singers and actresses have known each other since they were little kids. They both appeared on the children’s classic Barney & Friends when they were 7 years old. While they may not be as close as they used to be, Gomez and Lovato have reportedly “always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another.”

Their “special bond” would most definitely explain why the “Come & Get It” singer has been reduced to feeling “horrible” and “helpless” as all she can do is stand by and pray that Lovato’s extended hospital stay will soon come to an end.

“Selena feels horrible that Demi is going through this challenging time and it scares her to think that her friend could be in so much pain. Selena has battled her own health issues over the years, so she knows how terrible it can be feeling stuck in the hospital. Selena wishes there was more she could do to help Demi. She feels helpless and is genuinely concerned for Demi. She is praying Demi will make a recovery.”

It has been reported that the former Disney Channel actress will possibly enter a rehab facility following her release from the hospital. She had reached six years of sobriety prior to relapsing.