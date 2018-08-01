Meghan Markle’s Friend Says There’s ‘No Chance’ Of Reconciliation With Dad, Per ‘Daily Mail’

A friend of Meghan's has revealed that there's 'no chance' she will reconcile with her father, and that they have been having problems for years.

In an exclusive insight offered by the Daily Mail, one of Meghan’s friends has reportedly said that there’s “no chance” of reconciliation between her and her dad Thomas. Markle Sr. has been busy giving in-depth interviews left and right, criticizing the queen and even saying that Princess Diana wouldn’t approve of Meghan’s behavior towards her father.

The source offered more insight into the relationship between Thomas and Meghan, saying that “They’ve had problems for some time – from before she met Prince Harry.” They also added the following.

“A reconciliation is completely off the table at the moment… There’s no chance right now – he’s been a complete embarrassment.”

Meanwhile, Thomas has insisted that he won’t be silenced, and that he’ll continue to give interviews until Meghan speaks with him again. He has faced accusations of faking his heart attack and subsequent surgery which kept him from being in attendance at the royal wedding.

Since Thomas started giving his interviews, the royal family has kept silent about the matter. Perhaps it was a good move, considering that Thomas and Meghan’s half-sister Samantha are accused of showing their true colors by allegedly making money off of their royal family member.

Samantha in particular is ready to set the world on fire with a book about Meghan, and is planning on appearing on UK’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Outbursts by Meghan Markle's dad spark crisis talks at Palace https://t.co/SibOvd6lcH pic.twitter.com/5qx7eorOjw — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) July 31, 2018

The Markle family continues to make headlines thanks to Meghan’s future in-law Darlene Blount, who’s engaged to be married to Thomas Markle Jr. Darlene reportedly gave her fiance a black eye during a domestic argument.

As far as the drama between Meghan and her dad goes, even therapists have weighed in to give their advice. Psychologist Sherrie Campbell said that “Meghan needs to remind herself that she deserves to be loved without games, manipulation and scapegoating.”

Also, psychiatrist Carrie Barron said that “Fighting the natural urge to be close to your toxic family of origin, to try to work it out, is important. Detach,” according to the Huffington Post. They also advised Meghan to lean on her mother, who attended the royal wedding and has caused zero drama with tabloids.

The advise by Campbell ought to ring very true for Meghan, considering that her dad is constantly trying to guilt her into speaking with him. Thomas has said that he wonders if he’d be better off dead, and also claims that he’s the only reason Meghan is who she is today.