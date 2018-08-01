‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter Lends His Support To ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn

Another celebrity comes forward to stand with James Gunn amid rumors that Disney will meet with the director.

After a slew of other Hollywood stars have come forward in defense of Guardians of The Galaxy Director, James Gunn, Mike Colter, star of Marvel’s newer hit series on Netflix, Luke Cage can now be added to the bunch of celebrities remarking on Gunn’s abrupt firing from Disney due to what has been seen as offensive past Twitter posts. Here at the Inquisitr, the reactions from several big name stars were reported earlier into the controversial firing. Now CBR, part of the Premium Network, has reported on actor Mike Colter’s tweet to James Gunn.

Best known of his most recent part as Luke Cage in Marvel’s Luke Cage, American actor Mike Colter, 41 years-old, has also played the part of Lemond Bishop in hit television series The Good Wife, Malcolm Ward in Ringer, and various other portrayals. Colter took to Twitter today, addressing James Gunn directly in a reply to Gunn’s own post. Colter’s words seem to illustrate the idea that perhaps his opinion is that the director will one day find himself reinstated at Disney, as he said, “I feel like in time they will reinstate you. Fingers crossed. I don’t feel like every past comment from years ago should be grounds for dismissal. Everyone is on notice now. You deserve a fresh start and a clean slate. And i bias bc you make great films.” Screen Rant recently posted an article, about the rumored meeting between Disney and James Gunn.

Hey James. I feel like in time they will reinstate you. Fingers crossed. I don’t feel like every past comment from years ago should be grounds for dismissal. Everyone is on notice now. You deserve a fresh start and a clean slate. And i bias bc you make great films????????‍♂️ — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) August 1, 2018

Rumor has it that James Gunn and Disney had or are meant to have a meeting to discuss potentially rehiring him for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, according to The DisInsider editor-in-chief Skyler Shuler’s Twitter post. The director was fired earlier this month due to resurfaced tweets for which Gunn had reportedly apologized for years before the current situation and his newest apology before being fired. One report, also listed on Screen Rant spoke to the reports that Disney was not rushing to replace Gunn, allegedly supporting the rumor that the company is considering rehiring James. A petition has even been put out in hopes to get Gunn rehired, as well as an open letter penned from Guardians of the Galaxy cast members in support of James Gunn.

Hearing Disney will sit down with James Gunn. Reinstatement is possible. The Disney Company is taking its time with this situation. — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) July 31, 2018

Since being fired, and according to the letter from cast members, many “outlandish conspiracy theories” have surfaced around why Disney fired the director. According to Screen Rant several right wing pundits have even gone so far as to insinuate that Gunn was actually committing acts of pedophilia and rape, rather than merely making what could and has apparently been seen as distasteful jokes on his Twitter feed.

A great deal of information about the situation between James Gunn and Disney is unknown. Many still want to see Disney rehire the director. For now, fans will just have to sit back and wait for further details and outcomes.