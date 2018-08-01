Paris Jackson Slams Rehab Rumors, Says Demi Lovato’s ‘Misfortune’ Not Needed To Make Her Healthy

On Tuesday, July 24, Demi Lovato was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles because of an apparent drug overdose. Recently, several media outlets reported that Demi Lovato’s apparent overdose was the last straw for Paris Jackson, and that Jackson was heading back to rehab. On Wednesday, actor Damon Gonzalez tweeted Paris with an article from BET that claimed Jackson was heading back to rehab, citing Radar Online as their source, and the model-actor slammed those rumors.

As seen in the tweet below, and as documented by Access Online, Paris Jackson wasn’t shy on calling the rumored story false.

“bruhh i already made a statement about this! i haven’t gone back to rehab, or to any clinic.. idk who decided to make this bulls**t up for clickbait but it’s annoying! i don’t need a celebrity’s misfortune to make me healthy. i’ve had enough friends OD to send me that message!”

Unfortunately, BET and Radar Online were just two of several publications that ran with the rumored and false story. Damon Gonzalez tweeted BET asking them who their source was, and he said that it was a form of harassment. He asked the publication to remove the article and print a correction and apology to Paris Jackson. Damon put that it is an insult to Paris, and to anyone who has struggled with addiction. Paris Jackson retweeted Damon’s post.

bruhh i already made a statement about this! i haven’t gone back to rehab, or to any clinic.. idk who decided to make this bullshit up for clickbait but it’s annoying! i don’t need a celebrity’s misfortune to make me healthy. i’ve had enough friends OD to send me that message! https://t.co/6eNtHY0Vvj — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 1, 2018

Jackson has been very open about her struggles with addiction and suicide, and the model-actor has gone to rehab in the past. In an interview with Rolling Stone, from January of 2017, 20-year-old Paris Jackson revealed that she had attempted to kill herself when she was just 15-years-old by slashing her wrist and taking 20 Motrin pills, which was just one of several suicide attempts, and that she was drowning in depression and drug addiction. She also told Rolling Stone that she was sexually assaulted by a stranger when she was 14.

Who is your source? How can you spread lies like this?? It’s a form of harassment @BET please remove and print a correction and apology to @ParisJackson – This is an insult to her and all who have struggled with addiction. Thank you kindly. pic.twitter.com/4ofYBpU1gJ — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) August 1, 2018

After her last suicide attempt, the actor-model attended a therapeutic school in Utah, and she told Rolling Stone the positive effect that the school had on her.

“It was great for me. I’m a completely different person. I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

Reportedly, some family members of Paris Jackson are still concerned for her wellbeing, but it seems that the artist is determined to stay sober and live a positive lifestyle. Demi Lovato is still under medical care due to complications, but she is expected to make a full recovery, as reported by CNN.