Trump’s New Twitter Storm About The ‘Rigged Witch Hunt,’ Here’s What He Said About Robert Mueller

Trump unleashed a new Twitter storm Wednesday about what he often refers to as the “rigged witch hunt,” otherwise known as the Russia Probe investigation led by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insists that what Trump tweeted was simply an “opinion,” not an “order,” as she jumped to his defense. She called his tweets “fighting back” as opposed to defaming the FBI investigation, Reuters reports.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to strain our country any further,” President Trump tweeted.

He added, “Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!”

Sanders then said during the White House briefing Wednesday, “Once again as I said earlier, the president is stating his opinion – it’s not an order. But he’s been, I think, crystal clear about how he feels about this investigation from the beginning.”

She has not disclosed whether Trump has actually confronted the attorney general about the Russia probe according to CBS News.

“The entire investigation is based off of a dirty, discredited dossier that was paid for by an opposing campaign and had a lot of corruption within the entity which was overseeing it,” she added. “Which was Peter Strzok, James Comey, Andrew McCabe – we’ve laid this out a number of times. I don’t think we have to go into it every single time we’re in here.”

In other White House news, the former director of the CIA, John Brennan, recently confronted the Trump administration about their “flawed understanding” of security clearances. The Inquisitr reports that Brennan has been studying his own personnel files “a number of times” to prepare for any potential congressional hearings.

He has reportedly heard nothing other than what Sanders has said on the matter, which was that Trump was planning on “exploring the mechanisms” to remove security clearances because they “politicized” and “monetized” their public service.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky also jumped in on the action and urged the president to remove Brennan’s privilege. Brennan responded by questioning “why anybody in the intelligence national security realms” takes what Rand Paul says seriously. He also suggested that the two were trying to create a media controversy with their inflammatory comments.

Trump has often been accused of “trolling” by multiple people in the political arena, including Paul Ryan.