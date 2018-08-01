Duchess Meghan Said To See Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth As Her ‘Closest Friends’ As She Adjusts To Royal Life

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seem to be developing a solid friendship with one another after what was rumored to be a rocky start.

There has been a lot of talk since Meghan Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry regarding the state of her relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Everybody knows that Harry and his brother Prince William are very close, and fans of the royal family have hoped that Kate and Meghan would become the best of friends as well. In the weeks after the nuptials, numerous reports claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge was distancing herself from the Duchess of Sussex. Now, however, it appears that the two are becoming quite close.

It’s been apparent that Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II formed a very close relationship very quickly. The queen reportedly enjoys the Duchess of Sussex’s company, but this sudden bond was said to have rubbed Kate Middleton the wrong way. The buzz was that Kate started to freeze Meghan out, but the ladies attended Wimbledon together and it looks as if they’re doing well these days.

People talked with The Crown historical consultant Robert Lacey, who notes that Markle has developed great relationships with both Middleton and Queen Elizabeth over these past few months. He says that at this point, the two royals seem to be Meghan’s closest friends in her new royal setting.

While the supposed cold freeze between Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan has never been truly acknowledged, many would say that it appears the two royals are now growing closer by the day. Cosmopolitan recently shared a timeline of Markle and Middleton’s relationship that provided some interesting insight. In the timeline, Cosmo worked with a body language expert who pointed out numerous glances or signs over the months since the two ladies met that indicate they appear to genuinely enjoy one another’s company.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb told the outlet that there is clearly an emotional bond between the two women, noting numerous positive interactions between the two since Meghan started joining Kate and the rest of the family at events. However, Cobb did detail that she feels that she’s seeing a different, higher level of intimacy between them lately than she had seen earlier on.

Cobb acknowledges that the relationship between Markle and Middleton may be different behind closed doors, but she thinks they have a solid foundation built already. She adds that from their body language, she sees a sisterly, respectful, and friendly relationship between Kate and Meghan with no signs of discontent.

Royal watchers love to see the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex together, and from the looks of their recent outings, it does appear that they’re quite at ease and friendly with one another. People are already on baby bump watch with Prince Harry’s bride and they have no doubt that Kate will likely be a fantastic resource once the newlyweds hit this next phase of their relationship.