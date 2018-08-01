Justin Bieber Spotted Wearing ‘Baldwin’ High School Hoodie While Out With Fiance Hailey Baldwin

It appears Justin Bieber is integrating into fiancé Hailey Baldwin’s family quite nicely as he was spotted food shopping at Whole Foods in New York City with Baldwin, wearing a high school hoodie with the name “Baldwin” written on the back, per People.

While Baldwin herself graduated from high school is Arizona, it seems the rest of her family has quite the history at Massapequa High School out in Long Island, New York, which is the high school the “Sorry” singer’s hoodie was representing.

Baldwin’s late grandfather, Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr., was a social studies teacher at the high school for 28 years. Aside from teaching, he also served as the coach for the high school’s football team and rifle team respectively.

Upon his passing in 2009, Baldwin’s uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, penned a sweet tribute to his father that appeared in the Huffington Post writing, “He was a much-admired teacher during those years. So much so that, twice, the editors of the school yearbook dedicated their editions to him, a tribute normally reserved for faculty that had either died or retired.”

Bieber’s decision to step out in the Massapequa High School comes as a source recently gave some insight into the couple’s upcoming wedding.

“They don’t want a long engagement and are already planning their wedding,” the source told People in the magazine’s latest issue.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, shocked the world when they became engaged on July 7 while on vacation in the Bahamas after only dating for a month and while the “Love Yourself” singer’s father, Jeremy, expressed his excitement about the couple’s decision to spend their lives together, the jury is still out on Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, as she has yet to publicly comment on her son’s engagement and there have been rumors that Mallette is not exactly thrilled about how quick her son became engaged.

However, Baldwin’s side of the family has been very supportive since the news broke and it seems she and her soon-to-be hubby have been “spending a lot of time” with her family since they got back to New York City.

“They are spending a lot of time with Hailey’s family in N.Y.C., and everyone is very excited that they are getting married. Justin still seems extremely happy. He is relaxed and very much enjoying his life. He feels very lucky to be with Hailey. He can’t wait to call her his wife.”

It has already been reported that Baldwin’s older sister, Alaia, and their cousin, Ireland, will be participating in the wedding as bridesmaids.

There is no word yet on when Bieber and Baldwin plan on getting married.