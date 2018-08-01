Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which One Of Her Sisters Gives The Best Parenting Advice: ‘She’s Not Judgmental’

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about receiving parenting advice. As a new mom, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says she is getting advice on motherhood left and right, but only one of her sisters gives the best parenting tips.

According to an August 1 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian says that although all of her siblings, except for Kendall Jenner, are parents, it is Kim Kardashian who gives the best advice about being a mother.

Kim, who has three children of her own, North, 5; Saint, 2; and Chicago, 6 months, offers the most non-judgmental advice when it comes to parenting her own little girl, True, 4 months.

“You get so much advice when you’re becoming a new mom. I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it. She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay,” Khloe Kardashian said of her older sister.

Khloe added that it is “beautiful watching [her] family get bigger,” and reveals that she has “a lot to live up to watching” her sisters as mothers.

Kim and Kourtney along with their mother, Kris Jenner, all flew to Cleveland when Khloe was in labor back in April. It was a tense situation since Khloe was giving birth only hours after learning that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him with other women surfaced online. However, Kardashian decided to give her man a second chance and remained in Cleveland with him for months following their daughter’s birth. Later, Khloe and Tristan moved back to L.A. together, where they are now living for the summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson has been “bending over backwards” in order to get Khloe Kardashian’s trust and love back following the scandal. He has even been working hard to win over her famous family.

“He’s groveling and bending over backwards to please Khloe’s family, spending a fortune in the process. He’s sending Kris flowers on random occasions, buying gifts for the babies and bowls of fruit for the sisters,” an insider told Radar Online.

It seems that everyone is making an effort to get along for the sake of the family and the children. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has a lot of people she can turn to if she ever does need or want any advice on parenting baby True.