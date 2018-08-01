Demi Lovato’s Friends Think That She Needs To Quit Show Business Completely In Order To Get Better

'She needs to get out of this whole system that she has been in since she was 13.'

Gaining fame at such a young age definitely took a toll on Demi Lovato.

Currently, the singer is at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, recovering from her recent alleged drug overdose that nearly took her life. But Lovato is not completely out of the woods, suffering from nausea and a high fever earlier this week. A lot of people, including Demi’s family and friends, are still really worried about the 25-year-old.

In a new interview with People, Demi’s friends reveal that fame has had a negative effect on Demi’s drug and alcohol consumption. When she was only 13-years-old, Demi was thrust into the spotlight, working long and stressful hours, and never having a day off. Many of her friends think that she needs to get out of Hollywood completely in order to recover.

“She needs to get out of this whole system that she has been in since she was 13,” a friend told the magazine.

Since rising to fame, Demi has supported her whole family, including her mother, Dianna De La Garza. So it’s hard for Dianna to be able to tell Demi what to do with her life when in reality, Lovato is the one who is earning all the money and having all the power and say so, according to Demi’s friend.

“Dianna loves her daughter and wants her to get better. But if she wants to survive, she needs to get out of this business. Right now her health and her life are at stake.”

Showtime ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 27, 2018 at 11:41am PDT

A former member of Lovato’s inner circle also told People that Lovato was overworked at a very young age and it was basically just a matter of time before Demi would crack. After the success of her Disney Channel film, Camp Rock, Demi never really got a break from working.

“She was very young, very fragile. The schedule was so intense. Demi never had a day off. She had to put in 16 hours on set, then go on tour, then record, then do press. She was exhausted.”

Demi also recalled the stressful time in her life in her documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. The singer confessed to the cameras that her rise to fame happened so fast and before she knew it, she was on tour with the Jonas Brothers while also writing songs for her own album.

“I think that it was a lot for anyone, let alone a kid,” Lovato said in the film.

Next steps and plans for Lovato’s rehab have been put on hold at this time. Sources say that everyone is focused on getting Lovato “physically stronger and healthier” before they make any decisions on rehab.