Locklear has been mixing Adderall with alcohol, according to 'Radar Online.'

Heather Locklear’s recent alcohol-fueled tangles with the law were reportedly made worse by her use of stimulants. Locklear is in rehab now for the second time, but a source close to the actor says that her issues are being made worse by the cocktail of drugs she’s been using mixed with alcohol.

Radar Online is reporting that Locklear has been using Valium, cocaine, Vicodin, and also the stimulant Adderall mixed together with alcohol combined with toxic results. The source added that friends and family tried to stop Locklear with no success.

Medical experts like Dr.Stuart Fischer explain that this can cause unpredictable and erratic behavior.

“In combination, they cause manic medical and psychiatric disturbances. They can lead to potentially fatal cardiac rhythm disturbances.”

Dr. Fischer added that the drugs in combination with alcohol could have caused the behavior that resulted in Locklear being committed to the psych ward against her will. Locklear is now facing criminal charges related to her attack on a police officer and an EMT. Locklear also reportedly attacked her father and threatened her mother, which caused her parents to call 911 in the first place. At this time, Locklear has two court dates in the month of August related to her out of character behavior.

Heather Locklear's meltdown reportedly fuelled by killer drug cocktail. https://t.co/fTp0reNQEa pic.twitter.com/9qWycLzYLe — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) August 1, 2018

Heather Locklear also caught the attention of police when she got into a physical altercation with her current boyfriend, Chris Heisser. During this time the source says that the actor was taking an excessive amount of Adderall.

“She would take double — or even triple — her daily dose. She’d run out of a weeklong prescription in a few days and either freak out or just sleep.”

Dr. Fischer says that if this is the case, then Locklear needs to be weaned off of drugs and alcohol. He adds that this is a medical problem, while addiction is also a psychiatric issue.

“She needs to be weaned off of both!”

Friends have added that this is finally the wake-up call that Locklear needs, and they think she has hit rock bottom and so does her daughter Ava.

“Heather is hitting rock bottom and her daughter and other family members are seriously concerned for her health and well-being. It breaks her daughter’s heart that Heather has been in so much trouble recently, and Ava has been pleading with her mom to get help.”

Friends added that they can’t explain Locklear’s recent behavior except to say that it’s nothing like the Heather they have known. They think that these interactions with police are causing a vicious circle.