Barack Obama Officially Endorses Democratic Candidates For Midterm Elections

Nevada, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, and candidates from many other states received nods from Obama.

With Donald Trump holding rallies across America and tweeting support for Republican candidates set to appear on numerous ballots in this coming November’s midterm elections, Democrats were at a bit of a disadvantage, in terms of high-profile endorsements from political leaders. Obama has been largely quiet since his two-term presidency officially ended in January 2017. Of course, Obama passed the presidential torch over to current-president Donald Trump, who is currently under investigation for colluding with Russia to meddle in the 2016 General Election.

As pressure grows on Trump amid rough approval ratings and low Republican odds for maintaining control of the United States House Of Representatives in the upcoming 2018 Midterm Election, Barack Obama has officially decided to jump in the game. The former-president recently tweeted his endorsement of a number of Democratic candidates across many states, as USA Today recently reported.

Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent: pic.twitter.com/gWzalQhFas — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

Some of Obama’s most notable endorsements included Richard Corday for governor of Ohio, alongside Aftab Pureval and Jill Schiller, Ohio reps for the U.S. House of Representatives. From Pennsylvania, Madeleine Dean and Susan Wild in the U.S. House of Representatives received an Obama nod. Jackie Rosen, hailing from Nevada was endorsed for U.S. Senate, as well as Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, also from the same state were endorsed for the U.S. House. From Georgia, Stacy Abrams for governor, from Illinois J.B. Pritzker for governor, Sean Casten, Brendan Kelly, and Lauren Underwood for the U.S. House.

Obama’s endorsements came as part of a thread of Two back-to-back tweets today, elaborating his thoughts on the upcoming election, as he expressed solidarity and optimism for the Democratic Party.

“I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law. But first, they need our votes.”

Obama’s endorsement comes amid polls reporting a major advantage to Republicans hoping to maintain control of the United States Senate, the House of Representatives, on the other hand, is favored to be won back by Democrats, according to FiveThirtyEight. Approximately thirty or more of the last reported polls on the pollster aggregating and rating website reported Democrats winning by an aggregated score of more than seven percent.

Donald Trump has been predicting a “red wave,” suggesting Republicans will gain even more seats than they already have, hoping ultimately for a supermajority.

If Democrats take back the House, Senate, or both, it would likely bring about more difficulties for Trump’s current presidency.